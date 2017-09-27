50 NYC Foods You Need to Eat Before You Die

1. Bacon, egg, and cheese Any bodega Forget artisanal bacon and farm-fresh eggs -- if it ain’t greasy and coming out of your local deli, then it’s not the real thing.

2. Porterhouse Peter Luger Steakhouse (address and info) Williamsburg

Carefully selected and dry-aged in the basement of the legendary Williamsburg chophouse, the hefty steak for two arrives sizzling in a glorious mix of melted butter and its own meat juices.

3. Sheep’s milk ricotta gnudi The Spotted Pig (address and info) West Village

OHMYGODSOFLUFFY! You’ll spot these ethereal orbs on almost every table of April Bloomfield’s game-changing gastropub.

4. The Classic Di Fara Pizza (address and info) Midwood

The long lines at this storied Midwood joint are as legendary as the man behind the wood-fired pies. Di Fara’s signature -- a smoky slice topped with sausage, peppers, mushrooms, San Marzano tomatoes, and mozz -- is worth the wait on its own, but we’ll happily queue up just to watch Dom DeMarco in action.

5. Pork bun Momofuku Noodle Bar (address and info) East Village

The OG pork bun that spurred a million copycats is surprisingly simple: steamed bao, roasted belly, cucumbers, and scallions.



6. Chicken The NoMad (address and info) Flatiron

Perhaps the most decadent bird in all of NYC, Daniel Humm’s roasted chicken for two is not just a meal, but a full-on show. The foie-stuffed poulet parades through the dining room before it returns to the kitchen for carving and lands back at your table in sumptuous, crackly skinned slices.

7. Lamb over rice The Halal Guys (address and info) Midtown West

Not all street meat is created equal, as proven by the hour-long line that emanates from this 53rd Street cart. The spit-roasted lamb on basmati is excellent, but as every New Yorker knows, it’s all in the white sauce.

8. The Classic (bagel and lox) Russ & Daughters (address and info) Lower East Side

This 100-year-old shop is still the place to go for the timeless combo of bagel, schmear, and smoked salmon cut whisper-thin by expert fish-slicers.

9. Arepa de choclo Arepa Lady (address and info) Elmhurst

Street vendor Maria Cano’s Colombian specialty -- a griddled corncake stuffed with gooey salted queso -- vaulted to fame during her elusive late-night runs in Jackson Heights.

10. Cronut Dominique Ansel Bakery (address and info) Soho

Look, we get it -- it’s the mash-up pastry heard round the world. But whatever your feelings may be, Chef Dominique Ansel’s zeitgeisty croissant-meets-donut is still one of the most ingenious desserts of all time.



11. Lasagna alla bolognese Trattoria Tra Di Noi ​( ​( address and info Belmont

For a true taste of red sauce favorites, you have to head to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, specifically to this underappreciated restaurant slinging a killer meat-smothered lasagna.



12. Wontons in chili oil White Bear ​( ​( address and info Downtown Flushing

There’s no doubt that Flushing is the city’s dumpling epicenter, and these floppy, silky skinned parcels -- covered in house-made chili oil and pickled veg -- are maybe the neighborhood’s best.



13. Maccheroni alla chitarra Esca ​( ​( address and info Hell's Kitchen

New York has come a long way when it comes to pasta. In a step up from red sauce standards, Dave Pasternack opts for seafood-leaning combos, like this hand-cut spaghetti twirled in crab meat and a luxe uni sauce.

14. Black Label Burger Minetta Tavern (address and info) Greenwich Village

On the fancy end of the burger spectrum, this one sets the gold standard with its juicy and funky dry-aged patty, caramelized onions, and pretty-much-worth-it price tag.

15. Recession Special Gray’s Papaya (address and info) Upper West Side

The no-fuss double-dog and soda special is a beloved combo, even when the economy is doing well.



16. Crab toast ABC Kitchen (address and info) Union Square

Long before toast became all the rage, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s farm-to-table powerhouse was (and still is) serving crunchy sourdough bread topped with delicate slivers of peekytoe crab.



17. Octopus Taverna Kyclades (address and info) Astoria

At first glance, the charred tentacles, dressed in olive oil and lemon, look relatively unimpressive, but bite in and you'll find that they're as tender as a fine steak.

18. Brisket Hometown Bar-B-Que (address and info) Red Hook

As the moniker of this Red Hook ‘cue spot suggests, it’s a Brooklyn native who’s slinging some of the most meltingly tender beef on this side of the Mason-Dixon line. The beef rib is no slouch either.

19. Square slice L&B Spumoni Gardens (address and info) Gravesend

Laden with tart tomato sauce and a dusting of pecorino, the doughy Sicilian slices at this Gravesend establishment have been a summer rite-of-passage for generations.



20. Cheeseburger J.G. Melon (address and info) Yorkville

This no-frills burger stands on superior ingredients done right: a griddled medium-rare patty cloaked in American cheese, lettuce, onions, and pickles, all sandwiched between a perfectly squishy bun.



21. Pierogi Veselka (address and info) East Village

It doesn’t matter what filling you choose (though if the short rib special is available, you NEED to get those, so it kinda matters), each fork-tender pocket feels like it came straight out of baba’s kitchen. Bonus points if done at or past 4am.



22. Bialy Kossar’s Bialys (address and info) Lower East Side

The bialys -- the flatter, unboiled cousins of bagels that sport tiny pockets for onions -- at this Lower East Side bakery are prepped ‘round the clock, so you’re guaranteed to get a fresh one even around closing time.

23. 1876 Lobster Newburg Delmonico’s (address and info) FiDi

If you’re going to have this American classic, it gets no better than at Delmonico’s, its actual place of birth. The ultra-decadent plate calls for lobster coated in brandy cream sauce, plus a scoop of caviar and brioche batons to sop up all the goodness.



24. Soft pretzel Any hot dog stand We’re not saying this is the best soft pretzel you’ll ever have, but just like chicken over rice and dirty-water dogs, you need to try it from a street cart at least once. After that, head to Sigmund’s.

25. The Rev. Al Sharpton (chicken and waffles) Amy Ruth’s (address and info) Harlem

The soul food staple is in its finest form at Carl Redding’s longtime Harlem kitchen, where the chicken is always golden brown and moist and the waffles are always yeasty and crisp.

26. Tacos Tortilleria Nixtamal (address and info) Corona

Part-restaurant, part-factory, Tortilleria Nixtamal was one of the first in the city to revive the art of masa-making. The superior tortillas form the base of its refreshingly simple tacos, filled with a meat of your choice, cilantro, and onions.



27. Black and white cookie Glaser’s Bake Shop (address and info) Upper East Side

The New York classic at this 113-year-old bakery is more cake than cookie, but still light enough to let the flavors of the half-chocolate, half-vanilla frosting (no, not fondant) shine through.

28. Peking duck Decoy (address and info) West Village

The bird at Ed Schoenfeld and Joe Ng’s subterranean bar is everything a good Peking duck should be: juicy and succulent with crackling skin. The prix fixe feast comes with all the usual fixin's (pancakes, scallions, cucumbers) and an absurd number of other dishes (rice, dumplings, etc.) -- leftovers are pretty much guaranteed.



29. Bee Sting Roberta’s Pizza (address and info) Bushwick

With a blistered crust and sweet-savory toppings (soppressata and honey), nothing about this new-school pie is conventional, but it’s damn delicious and rightly deserves a place in New York’s pizza canon.



30. Cheesecake Junior’s (address and info) Brooklyn

If there’s a name that’s become synonymous with our fine city's namesake cheesecake, it’s obviously Junior’s, where they continue to churn out creamy slices built atop sponge cake instead of graham crackers to great effect.

31. Shio ramen Ivan Ramen (address and info) Lower East Side

This bowl is Japan by way of New York, fusing noodle guru Ivan Orkin’s Jewish Long Island upbringing (rye noodles, schmaltz-infused broth) with age-old ramen traditions.



32. Oysters and pearls Per Se (address and info) Midtown West

Arguably one of the city’s top restaurants, Per Se does an s-ton of delicious dishes, but this elegant starter of oysters, caviar, and tapioca pearls has become a Thomas Keller signature.

33. Bagel Absolute Bagels (address and info) Manhattan Valley

Not too large with just the right amount of chew and crustiness, the bagels here -- with a generous smear of cream cheese -- do the New York specialty justice.



34. Chocolate babka Breads Bakery (address and info) Union Square

Seinfeld had it right when it called chocolate the superior babka (fuck off, cinnamon) and the best of them all is found at Uri Scheft’s relative newcomer, where the braided loaf comes studded with Nutella and Belgian chocolate chips and a sugar-burnished top.



35. Spicy cumin lamb hand-ripped noodles Xi’an Famous Foods (address and info) East Village

What started as a humble stand inside the basement of a Flushing food court has grown into a formidable mini empire, thanks to these pliant hand-stretched noodles packed with gamey lamb, spices, and a highly potent chili oil.



36. Mutton chop Keens Steakhouse (address and info) Midtown West

Few places offer this time-honored cut anymore, making the colossal chop at Keens -- with its charcoal-kissed crust drenched in lamb jus -- a meaty rarity best enjoyed with a glass of Scotch.



37. The New Yorker Tea The Palm Court (address and info) Midtown West

The menu was recently revamped by celeb chef Geoffrey Zakarian and the room was spiffed up to include a bar, but the experience remains very much the same: dainty sandwiches, bite-size desserts, and a spot of tea inside a New York icon.

38. ShackBurger Shake Shack (address and info) Flatiron (flagship location)

In 10 short years, Danny Meyer’s homegrown burger chain has taken the city -- not to mention Dubai, Moscow, and London -- by storm with this elevated fast-food burger, featuring a toasted Martin’s potato roll, Pat LaFrieda beef, and top-secret ShackSauce.

39. Oyster pan roast Grand Central Oyster Bar (address and info) Midtown East

Anchored by six perfectly cooked Blue Point oysters, this creamy, tomato-tinged stew is as storied as the dining room itself.



40. Littleneck clams Johnny’s Reef ​( ​( address and info City Island

As it starts to warm up, make the pilgrimage to City Island and this cash-only seafood shack for freshly shucked bivalves; no drive to New England necessary (thank God).



41. The Salty Pimp Big Gay Ice Cream ​( ​( address and info East Village

In 2009, from the back of a refurbished Mister Softee truck, Douglas Quint and Bryan Petroff set out to reinvent old-school soft-serve, starting with their signature cone: Ronnybrook vanilla ice cream drizzled in dulce de leche and sea salt, then dipped in chocolate.

42. Pastrami Katz’s Delicatessen (address and info) Lower East Side

We don't think there's more of a “New York” meal than the towering hand-carved pastrami on rye at this Lower East Side staple.



43. Toro Sushi Yasuda (address and info) Midtown East

The midtown fish temple offers the city's most pristine fatty tuna in an atmosphere that'll make you forget all about the concrete jungle around you.



44. Porchetta panino Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria (address and info) NoHo

Scented with rosemary and laden with hefty slices of pork and crunchy skin, this sandwich is a true thing of beauty.



45. Manhattan clam chowder Randazzo’s Clam Bar (address and info) Sheepshead Bay

None of that New England bullshit on this list. This pier-side staple in Sheepshead Bay knows its way around seafood, ladling bowls that are rich, zesty, and chock-full of clams.

46. Falafel Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant (address and info) Greenwich Village

The fried ball specialist is fast, cheap, and damn good every time.

47. Potato knish Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery (address and info) Lower East Side

Best way to wash down your Russ & Daughters sandwich? With a flaky spud-filled pastry at this equally reverent bakeshop.



48. Sri Lankan buffet Lakruwana (address and info) Staten Island

Instead of turning right back around the next time you take the Staten Island ferry (guilty), head over to this festive eatery for a colorful buffet of authentic Sri Lankan fare (think pineapple curry and tapioca pudding).

49. Eggs Benedict The Waldorf Astoria (address and info) Midtown East

You can find poached eggs and ham on English muffins everywhere nowadays, but it all got started in NYC's grandest hotel, where you can brunch like a president (at presidential prices, of course).