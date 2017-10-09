An Illustrated Guide to NYC's Most Important Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are arguably the most important summer food there is (or, at the very least, the most American). But as much as they may mean to the country at large, hot dogs hold an even more significant place in the NYC food chain. From the majestic Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island in the summer, to the go-to, late-night Recession Special at the last remaining Gray’s Papaya, to classic “dirty-water dogs” that are only consumed once a year when you finally get yourself to a museum, there’s a grilled (or boiled) frank between a bun associated with just about every major New York memory you could possibly have. That's why we put together this dedicated, illustrated guide to every important hot dog NYC has to offer -- from kosher-style dogs layered with 'kraut, to grilled dogs topped with mac & cheese.
The Williamsburg outpost of Crig Dogs serves the same over-the-top hot dogs as the East Village original. The huge menu varies between the namesake Crif Dog, a naturally smoked beef and pork dog, and more loaded ones like the Philly Tubesteak, which is essentially a Philly cheesesteak minus the steak, plus the tubed meat. There are burgers, beer, and milkshakes, too. The space is tight with limited seating, but its location right next to the Bedford L makes it too good to pass up on your way home at 2am.
Daniel Boulud's Bowery restaurant maintains a fine balance between French brasserie and laid-back tavern, all while keeping its downtown cool. Because it wouldn't be a real Boulud joint without his signature European-inflected cuisine, the menu includes a fine selection of sausages and typical bistro dishes like steak tartare and steak frites. There are also hot dogs and burgers -- you won't find the iconic foie gras and truffle burger that Boulud is known for (that's reserved for the more upscale DB Bistro Moderne), but the pulled pork-topped Piggie and the confit pork belly Frenchie will do just fine.
Named after the Montauk surfing beach, this West Village restaurant is as close to the Hamptons as you'll find below 14th Street. Ditch Plains' focus is fittingly on fish and oysters, but its menu is a celebration of all Americana food, especially the kind that reminds you of summer. You'll find fish shack staples like lobster rolls and beer-battered fish and chips, plus a grilled hot dog topped with mac & cheese and fish, pork, and chicken tacos. Not too mention, Ditch Plains' brunch service proves that Bloody Marys and pancakes are always a good idea.
This New York City staple, open since the 70s, slings franks like it's nobody's business. It's opened a few outposts across the city throughout the years, but the Upper West Side joint is the longest-running and the most iconic, if only because it's had quite a few cameos in its tenure (You've Got Mail, for one). There are only two words you need to know at Gray's: Recession Special, which'll get you two 100% beef hot dogs topped with all the basics you want (ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, etc) and a drink. Aside from the fact that Gray's is cheap, like really cheap, it's open 24/7. Huzzah!
Open since 1888 on the corner of East Houston and Ludlow Street, Katz's is synonymous with iconic New York City food, specifically, slow-cured pastrami and corned beef. There's usually a line filled with a mix of tourists, die-hard New Yorkers, and everyone in between, and the wait is nothing but proof of the stacked sandwiches' pure goodness. You receive a paper ticket when you walk in, order at the counter (be ready!), and wait while the servers sling layers of pink meat onto cafeteria trays. If pastrami on rye (or better yet, a hot reuben) is your kind of late-night food, then you're in luck -- Katz's is open all night on Fridays and Saturdays. Words to the wise: stock up on napkins, order a generous side of pickles, and whatever you do, don't lose your ticket.
This seemingly plain Columbian joint in Jackson Heights is known for its boiled hot dogs and topping combos you'd never imagine, like potato chips, eggs, pineapple sauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and cheese. Though you'd be remiss to not get one of the signature dogs, La Perrada de Chalo serves a killer Hawaiian burger, Cuban sandwich, and arepas.
Sure, Nathan's is a supermarket brand these days, but going to the actual joint in Coney Island should be on everyone's New York bucket list. You can't go wrong with the original grilled hot dog with ketchup, mustard, and a side of crinkle-cut cheese fries. The Surf Ave location is literally plastered with Nathan's signage, which somehow makes your hot dog-eating experience feel more authentic than what you'd get from any old cart.
A New York staple since the 1930s, Papaya King is to the Upper East Side what Gray's Papaya is to the Upper West Side. The hotdoggery is a reliable joint for classic and loaded dogs, and you really can't go wrong with any of the menu combos that come with a side of curly fries and a drink. For a taste of Papaya King history, get the 1932, a natural-cased hot dog slathered with sauerkraut, onions, or relish.
It may have started as a hot dog stand in Madison Square Park, but the Shack's now a national purveyor of seriously delicious burgers, shakes, custard, and hot dogs that everyone's come to love. Located across the street from the Museum of Natural History, the Upper West Side outpost (the second Shake Shack to ever open) has an enclosed sidewalk cafe and a downstairs rec room with a big screen TV. There are two lines, a C-line reserved for cold orders (that would be the frozen custard and concretes -- get them, they're good) and a regular one for everything else, which includes the signature ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, and flat-top hot dogs.
Located on the banks of the Hudson, The Rusty Knot is decked out with oat wheels, electric lanterns, and Antonio Varga sailor pin-ups. Tropical cocktails like the Singapore Sling or the Mai Tai will cost you, but mainly the next morning -- these dirt-cheap happy hour specials are made strong! Kick back with your Tiki cocktail, and soon you’ll see why this is a go-to place amongst city locals.