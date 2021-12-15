Olmsted Team Adds to Prospect Heights Roster with a New All-Day Cafe

The team behind Olmsted, a hip Prospect Heights restaurant known for dishes inspired by its backyard garden, is adding another sibling to its family of restaurants this week with the opening of Evi’s Bäckerei.

Greg Baxtrom, chef and owner of Olmsted and nearby Maison Yaki, is opening this new concept with Alex Grunert, who helmed the pastry program at Olmsted, and the all-day bakery and cafe’s breakfast, lunch, and pastry menus will highlight Grunert’s Austrian heritage.