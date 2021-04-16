Food & Drink First Look: Plant-Based Mexican Fare Descends on NoMad With seeyamañana Brought to you from the team behind cocktail hot spot, Patent Pending.

Chorizo Enchilada, Tostada, Root Ceviche Chips & Guac | Photo by Rachel Vanni Chorizo Enchilada, Tostada, Root Ceviche Chips & Guac | Photo by Rachel Vanni

Get ready for some veggie-forward Mexican fare at seeyamañana, the newest venture from the team behind speakeasy-ish cocktail spot Patent Pending in NoMad. Located right next to Patent Coffee on W. 27th Street (which is the same entrance for the cellar speakeasy Patent Pending and the hidden cocktail spot, The Lab), the plant-forward Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar takes inspiration from Baja California’s “rugged nature and raw beauty.” Its cheeky name came from a spontaneous moment owner Ryan McKenzie had with one of his staff members. “I was writing an email to the manager at Patent Pending and I signed off, ‘see ya mañana,’” says McKenzie. “That was my 'ah-ha' moment!”

Owner Ryan McKenzie & executive chef Carlos Chavarria | Photo by Rachel Vanni

Helmed by executive chef Carlos Chavarria and influenced by his Mexican roots, the menu focuses on highlighting fruits, herbs, and vegetables, in addition to select free-grazed and pole-caught animal protein dishes. Signature items include a tostada with Brussels sprouts, black habanero salsa, and corn nuts; beet tacos with marinated, roasted beets, cilantro pesto, seeds and greens; and a selection of ceviches including a root ceviche with bamboo shoots and lotto root, and a fish ceviche featuring the catch of the day.

Seeyamañana’s rotating cocktails | Photo by Rachel Vanni

Seeyamañana’s rotating cocktail menu focuses on mezcal and tequila drinks made with botanical ingredients sourced from the Baja California peninsula. Toast to your beachside experience with cocktails like the Coconut (mezcal, rum, cashew, and coconut husk); the Sea Salt (Mexican gin, seaweed, melon, and lime); and the Eucalyptus (tequila, sherry, epazote, peppercorn, lemon, and pineapple). In addition, micheladas and frozen drinks like a margarita or the Frozen Mezcal Penicillin with mezcal and ginger, are also available. As more New Yorkers get vaccinated and the city continues to open up with the spring season, McKenzie and his team look forward to seeyamañana’s launch. "We can't wait to get back to normal life!” he says. “After nearly 13 months of the pandemic we are very ready to move forward and to see people smile without masks on." Seeyamañana is currently open for dinner and brunch with six tables available for indoor dining, and four outdoors. An $89 pre-fixe menu includes a “welcome bite,” three drinks, a starter, main, and dessert (gratuity is included). How to book: Walk-ins welcome. Reservations available only for pre-fixed menu via special form or by calling 917-374-1682.

