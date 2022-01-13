The World’s First-Ever NFT Restaurant Is Coming to NYC

NYC is getting its first-ever NFT restaurant in 2023, according to Grub Street. Backed by Gary Vaynerchuk and his VCR Group, the “private dining club” is the first restaurant of its kind in the world. You might be asking yourself, ‘what exactly is an NFT restaurant?’ Yeah, us too.

Flyfish Club will be a seafood restaurant in a yet unannounced “iconic New York City location” involving chef Josh Capon (Aureole, Lure Fish Bar), who is also a VCR Group co-founder and its Chief Culinary Officer. In addition to a cocktail lounge, 150-seat dining room, and outdoor space, an omakase accessible by limited members will serve fish flown in daily from Japan.

According to its website, to dine at the members-only spot, “membership must be purchased through an NFT and owned by the token-holder.” Membership is offered on two tiers: Flyfish (FF) and the more premier Flyfish Omakase (FFO), and once purchased, owners can lease or resell them on the secondary market. Oh, and you have to pay in crypto, using Ethereum (currently valued at $3,287.81 per share). This lays out the whole somewhat complicated process in case you’re interested.

“What kind of compelled me to jump all in and really become a part of a restaurant group instead of a passive investor or an enthusiast was an aligned interest that we were going to try to rewrite the game,” said Vaynerchuk on an introduction video on the homepage. “Hence, the things we’re doing with NFTs.” For the uninitiated, NFT is an acronym for “non-fungible token,” and they are bought/sold/traded within the blockchain/cryptocurrency universe. Essentially it’s a one-of-a-kind item that can’t be copied.