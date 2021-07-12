First Look: Brooklyn Fare Alums Open 63 Clinton on the Lower East Side

Some things are worth waiting for—including and especially the return of top-notch tasting menu experiences that have long defined dining in NYC.

Sam Clonts

and

Raymond Trinh have been waiting for this moment since 2019, when the lifelong friends decided to open their first restaurant together after 15 years of working side by side at some of the city’s top culinary destinations. Now, after more than a year in which fine dining was off the table, the co-owners are finally unveiling their seasonal tasting menu restaurant dubbed

63 Clinton

on the Lower East Side this week.

After meeting in high school, the duo worked together first at Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare and later at Bar Uchu, where Trinh oversaw all of the restaurant’s front- and back-of-house operations and Clonts became the youngest American chef to earn a Michelin star at just 26 years old.