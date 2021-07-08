First Look: Chef Angie Mar Debuts French Eatery Les Trois Chevaux

This week’s debut of Les Trois Chevaux marks chef Angie Mar’s return to the local dining scene since closing her meat-centric eatery, The Beatrice Inn, late last year.

Translating into “The Three Horses” in English, the restaurant is named after a family term of endearment given to Mar and her two brothers, and is a fine dining experience paying homage to French cooking techniques and brasseries of the city’s past. The spot also signifies Mar's first solo restaurant endeavor, heralding a new chapter in her career.

“I’ve always helmed kitchens and restaurants that are storied establishments to this city,” said Mar in a statement earlier this year. “Les Trois Chevaux will be the first restaurant in which I am starting from a truly blank canvas. It is an inspired breath of fresh air for my team and me—one that we are embracing wholeheartedly.”