First Look: Chef Angie Mar Debuts French Eatery Les Trois Chevaux
A prix-fixe, jackets-required affair in the West Village.
This week’s debut of Les Trois Chevaux marks chef Angie Mar’s return to the local dining scene since closing her meat-centric eatery, The Beatrice Inn, late last year.
Translating into “The Three Horses” in English, the restaurant is named after a family term of endearment given to Mar and her two brothers, and is a fine dining experience paying homage to French cooking techniques and brasseries of the city’s past. The spot also signifies Mar's first solo restaurant endeavor, heralding a new chapter in her career.
“I’ve always helmed kitchens and restaurants that are storied establishments to this city,” said Mar in a statement earlier this year. “Les Trois Chevaux will be the first restaurant in which I am starting from a truly blank canvas. It is an inspired breath of fresh air for my team and me—one that we are embracing wholeheartedly.”
Inspired by downtown Manhattan and her love for New York City, items on the French-inspired menu include cuisses de grenouille (frog’s legs, artichaut, champagne beurre blanc), ris de veau en crépinette (sweetbreads, savoy cabbage, morels, madeira demi-glace), and a rack of lamb dish that must be pre-ordered one week in advance.
Inside its dining room with midnight blue velvet banquettes and large crystal chandeliers, enjoy signature cocktails like the Cerasus (Kyoto green tea gin and sakura vermouth) and Francaise (gin, oleo-saccarum, and champagne), along with a wine list featuring American and French selections.
Les Trois Chevaux is located at 283 West 12th Street and offers a three course prix-fixe meal at $185 per person. Reservations are available via Resy, and please note: a jacket only dress policy will be instituted for male diners (with a small collection on hand for lending to any guests in need of one).