There's a Brand New Fish Bar Opening on a Boat in the Hudson River

When it comes to summer in New York, what's the point of drinking at a bar if it's not afloat? Shed your cold-weather clothes, forget that you suffer from mild seasickness, and get ready to soak up that Hudson River-reflected sunshine while eating lobster rolls and drinking booze, because there’s a brand new fish bar opening on the water.
Fish Bar at North River Landing, the new sister restaurant to North River Lobster Company, is classing up the waterfront with a three-story seafood lounge and restaurant at Pier 81 on West 41st St, opening May 1st. Housed on a 10,000sqft yacht, Fish Bar features a roof-level patio and a bi-level dining area with both outdoor and indoor bars. There will also be plenty of banquettes, nautical accents, and semi-private outdoor cabins.
On the booze front, you’re looking at farm-to-table cocktails that use herbs grown in the North River Landing rooftop garden. Over 20 craft beers and Champagne varieties will be offered as well, in addition to a wine program led by an in-house sommelier. As for the food, you can look forward to lobster rolls, Plymouth Rock oysters, and black truffle burrata.
Hurry your Sperry-clad feet down to the docks at Pier 81 starting May 1st. Rides will be offered several times a day, so you have plenty of opportunities to get after it all.
