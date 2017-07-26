Eataly’s Nutella Bar is Back with a Nutella-Fountain Vengeance

Eataly's Nutella bar was the smooth, chocolatey oasis New York needed at the tourist-trap and Italian food feeding frenzy that is Eataly. And while it disappeared for a while, the Nutella bar is back — this time for good — and with a freaking Nutella fountain.
The Nutella bar, opening May 27th at 5pm, will again take over the 23rd St-facing space that was once Eataly's wine store now that they've moved the vino shop to a bigger, two-level space a couple doors down. When reached by phone, Eataly PR Manager Cristina Villa said that along with the Nutella fountain, people can expect all sorts of new, awesome-sounding Nutella offerings like waffles with Nutella and even gelato that can be served with Nutella on top, obviously. They've also knocked down a wall so that you can access the bar from Greater Eataly, instead of just the separate storefront door, she said.
Additionally, the first 300 hundred people in line for the grand reopening will get free mini cones with warm Nutella, if you're into that kind of thing:
