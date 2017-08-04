Shake Shack is Serving a Veggie Burger Made from... Trash?

Smashed cold-pressed vegetable pulp, lettuce, melted cheese trimmings, bruised beet ketchup, and honey mustard mayo on a “repurposed” stale rye bun — it doesn't have quite the ring to it of the Big Mac's jingle, but it accurately describes the new veggie burger coming to the Madison Square Park Shake Shack this Friday, May 29.
Fittingly named the the wastED Juice Pulp Cheeseburger, the burger from Blue Hill’s Chef Dan Barber is a clear departure from your typical greasy, beefy ShackBurger. But it’s for a good cause and likely delicious. Shake Shack plans to sell 500 of the burgers for one day only at $8.95, donating $1 for each sold to City Harvest NYC.
The wastED Juice Pulp Cheeseburger was first served at Blue Hill’s three-week food waste and reuse pop-up, wastED, and Shake Shack said the partnership stems from its desire to make “sustainable, environmentally friendly food.” Each of the burger’s main ingredients would otherwise end up in the trash or composted.
“Dan is a wonderfully talented chef and visionary leader in the industry,” Mark Rosati, Culinary Director at Shake Shack, said in a statement. “We at Shake Shack are inspired by his recent work to raise awareness of all ‘waste’ in the links of the food chain and repurpose it in a creative and engaging way.”
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is trying to deal with all of the intense cravings that come with summer burger season. Help. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
