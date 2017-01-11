Inside the First NYC Location of Beloved Japanese Noodle Chain Wagamama

Mangleshot knows that New Yorkers have a lot of options for noodle consumption, but what makes Wagamama stand out is its variety of protein options and the fact that the broth is light without sacrificing flavor, he said. Wagamama offers eight different bowls of ramen (priced between $12-16), featuring protein ranging from grilled duck to short rib.

“You get a massive bowl of food, but when you’re done, you don’t feel weighed down. You feel energized,” Mangleshot said.

The most impressive bowl by far is the shirodashi pork ramen ($14), which gets you six huge pieces of pork belly cooked in bulgogi sauce and dropped into chicken broth with miso and dashi. The chicken broth keeps the dish light while also highlighting the bold pork flavor.