Everything Donuts Mean You Never Have to Choose Between Bagels & Donuts Again

NYC mini-chain Flex Mussels may specialize in seafood and offer a fantastic oyster happy hour, but it’s also famous for its brunch-only Everything Donuts.
“I don’t really think that donuts necessarily fit in with a seafood restaurant,” says co-owner Alexandra Shapiro with a laugh. “I think we were trying to do really authentic, home-cooking, easy, simple, desserts that weren’t too fancy. Donuts kind of just felt like the perfect thing that you wanted to finish a meal with.”
The Everything Donuts, which pay homage to the classic New York everything bagel with cream cheese, are made by frying dough, brushing on a ton of butter, and then dunking it in everything seasoning. The donuts come with four different fillings: smoked salmon, maple bacon, jalapeño Cheddar, and scallion cream cheese. Check out the video above to see how they’re made.
