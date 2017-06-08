Food & Drink

Everything Donuts Mean You Never Have to Choose Between Bagels & Donuts Again

NYC mini-chain Flex Mussels may specialize in seafood and offer a fantastic oyster happy hour, but it’s also famous for its brunch-only Everything Donuts.
 
“I don’t really think that donuts necessarily fit in with a seafood restaurant,” says co-owner Alexandra Shapiro with a laugh. “I think we were trying to do really authentic, home-cooking, easy, simple, desserts that weren’t too fancy. Donuts kind of just felt like the perfect thing that you wanted to finish a meal with.”
 
The Everything Donuts, which pay homage to the classic New York everything bagel with cream cheese, are made by frying dough, brushing on a ton of butter, and then dunking it in everything seasoning. The donuts come with four different fillings: smoked salmon, maple bacon, jalapeño Cheddar, and scallion cream cheese. Check out the video above to see how they’re made.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who once ate three brunches in a single day. Follow her on Instagram.   

