NYC Restaurant Servers Share Their Craziest Valentine's Day Stories

We're going to need a mop

"This was early in my career and I was working in a fine-dining restaurant with carpeted floors on the Upper East Side. We had a very old woman -- so old this may have been her last Valentine's Day -- pull her pants down in the middle of the floor and urinate on the carpet. She was just completely unaware, which I think saved her a lot of embarrassment. In good form, the waitstaff and the guests surrounding her treated the situation gently and we were able to clean it up pretty quickly. We comped her meal as well (and held back on refilling her water glass too readily)." -- Al, 40

Customer satisfaction

"Cleaning up after tables can be the worst part of serving, but it was never worse than the first Valentine's Day I was a server. When this couple wasn't drinking and eating, they were making out. I'm not sure how they didn't faint of low oxygen intake during this meal. I knew they were nasty but I didn't realize just how nasty until I picked up their cloth napkins once they had left, and one of them was slimy. I threw the napkins in the laundry bag in the kitchen and when I looked at my hand there was no denying that it was covered in… his happiness. I screamed at the top of my lungs and ran to the dish pit to sanitize my hands in industry-grade dish soap. The only thing that keeps me from having nightmares is that they gave me a 30% tip."-- Annalea, 26