These Soft Taco Shells Are the Lovechild of a Tortilla and Croissant

Compared to California and Texas, New York is relatively new to the taco scene, but a host of innovative spots are making the city a bonafide taco town. Exhibit A: Goa Taco.

Created by South African chef Duvaldi Marneweck, Goa Taco started as a stand at Brooklyn’s Smorgasburg, where it became known for redefining the Mexican street food by replacing the thin tortilla shell with paratha, a buttery and flaky bread that Marneweck describes as the “lovechild of a tortilla and croissant.” The new-age taco comes stuffed with an assortment of options, like pork belly that’s coal-roasted on-site and topped with pickled red cabbage and homemade chipotle mayo; or paneer cheese with spinach pesto, garam masala-fried chickpeas, and pickled tomatillo. Twice the size of a normal soft taco, paratha tacos can hold more fillings without overflowing (or worse, tearing) and are topped with a crown of fried plantains.

Today, folks are no longer lining up on Saturdays for the envelope-like tacos, but also at two brick-and-mortar spots on the Lower East Side and in Greenwich Village. Grab a seat and have your tacos alongside house-made corn chips and salsa. Pair your meal with an ice-cold margarita, house sangria, or Mexican coke, and finish it all off with a dulce de leche cheesecake taco. And don’t worry all you West Coasters, NYC might be stepping up its taco game, but Goa Taco also has a location in LA and one planned for Santa Barbara so nobody misses out on the paratha party.

Check out how these tacos are remixed in the video above.

Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Productions Assistant at Thrillist who highly recommends the Paneer Cheese taco. Follow him on Instagram

