Get $1 Burritos at the Grand Opening of the New Midtown East Dos Toros

Dos Toros' massive new Midtown East taco chow down spot just opened Tuesday and to celebrate what's now the California-style Mexican mini-chain's seventh location, and Cinco de Mayo, of course, they're serving up $1 burritos, tacos, platos, and quesadillas.
The huge, 2,300sqft taqueria is located at 465 Lexington Ave (between 45th St and 46th St) and is running the $1 promotion from 11:30am to 3pm and again from 5pm to 9:00pm on Tuesday only, according to the announcement. So, basically, get there and win Cinco de Mayo with some delicious $1 food.
Here's a quick look inside the new restaurant:
Dos Toros is the project of two brothers from California who were sorely disappointed by the lack of true West Coast burritos in NYC. Rather than fly all the way home and give up on their NY life, the pair decided to address the problem directly by opening up a number of DT shops, all serving massive, filling burritos that feature handmade tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, salsa, sour cream, and your choice of meat. In case you aren't looking to go into calorific shock, go relatively lighter with one of their tacos or quesadillas. And wash it down with a cold Corona, because no burrito joint is complete without a liquor license. This huge, 2,300sqft location delivers all the same eats fans have come to love and expect from Dos Toros.