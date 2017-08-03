Get $1 Scoops At Van Leeuwen's New WV Ice Cream Shop on Saturday

To celebrate the opening of its new West Village store, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is selling $1 scoops this Saturday at the brand new shop at 10th Street and Waverly Place.
Co-founder Laura O'Neill told Thrillist by phone these are "probably the frostiest conditions" you could open a new ice cream shop in, but we think of it as your chance to get out and enjoy some freaking ice cream just to spite the menacing cold that wants all of us to be miserable and hide with our space heaters.
You've probably seen Van Leeuwen's food trucks around town in the summer -- which, by the way, seems like lightyears away at this point -- doing lots of scooping of unique flavors like currants and cream, earl grey tea, ceylon cinnamon, and more, and all made from scratch in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. But for the grand opening, you can expect special flavors like milk chocolate with salted almonds, toasted coconut, orange blossom with pistachio shortbread, and others, as well as pastries from Balthazar and donuts from Doughnut Plant every weekend.
But here's the fine print: only one $1 scoop per person from 1pm to 4pm Saturday, so CONTROL YOURSELVES!
