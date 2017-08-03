Get Bacon Cheesesteaks, Free Bacon & More At This Life-Changing Bacon Fest

Just when you thought you had all your plans sorted out this spring, along comes something like the Zeppelin Hall Bacon Festival and you're left with no choice but to rethink everything. The festival is coming back this year in all its cholesterol-raising, porktacular glory April 2nd through April 19th at the massive beer hall, which is pretty close to public transit in Jersey City.
For the occasion, Zeppelin has created some new insane menu items like a bacon bouquet to go along with classics seen below -- oh, and they've got FREE bacon strips and bacon popcorn at the bar from 4pm to 7pm every day. That's right -- free bacon to complement more bacon. Just think about all of the bacon, forget that little part about Jersey, and go... Here's some of what to expect:
One of the undeniable highlights is the so-called "Fifty Shades of Bacon BLT," which will love-punish you with a mountain of bacon that is piled sky-high on a plate and capped with a bun. The sandwich holds a staggering, chest-clutching FIFTY strips of bacon -- and somewhere in this massive bacon mound you'll find tomato, lettuce, avocado, and spicy mayo. Another monster bacon sandwich boasts 10 different kinds of bacon from around the world, including pancetta, beef bacon, speck, jowl bacon, and more.
Another favorite returning this year is Zeppelin's huge bacon cheesesteak sandwich that's filled entirely with bacon (duh!), cheese sauce, and your typical roasted peppers and onions. Go ahead, call it a cheesebacon, 'cause you won't find any steak here -- and that's more than OK.
If thick and fancy bacon is your thing, then check out the thick, premium, steak house bacon that's served with an apple cider reduction and crispy fried onions all over it.
Oh, and guess what they've got for desert! Bacon! It's the previously mentioned bacon bouquet and it's made with bacon stems topped with sweet potato buds covered with Nutella and caramel sauce. Check out the full Bacon Festival menu here.
