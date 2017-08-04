Food & Drink

Get Free Burgers at the Grand Opening of Smashburger's New NYC Location

By Published On 03/17/2015 By Published On 03/17/2015
Courtesy of Smashbuger

Trending

related

This Monster Fish Has No Problem Capsizing a Boat

related

Our Writer's Favorite Sports-Related Movies Available to Stream on Netflix

related

Halo Top Has 7 New Flavors You Can Eat a Pint at a Time

related

Oyster Vending Machines Are a Thing Now, So 2017 Is Looking Up

Stuff You'll Like

related

Game of Thrones Recap: Only One Queen Can Win

related

'Game of Thrones' Finally Tied Up One of the Show's Major Loose Ends

related

'Rick and Morty' Creator Finally Gets His McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Smashburger, the popular better-burger chain out of Denver, is giving away free cheeseburgers all day on Wednesday, March 18th, to celebrate the grand opening of its newest NYC restaurant. 

From 11am to 7pm, they're giving away one free Classic Smashburger per person at the new spot, located at 136 William Street down in the Financial District. The Classic Smash (pictured below) is a beef patty that's been smashed (duh), American cheese, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and Smash Sauce on an egg bun. 

Related

related

The 2015 NYC burger manifesto

related

Egg Shop, The Restaurant Entirely Devoted To Eggs, Rolls Out Dinner Menu

related

Get This Big, Meaty Sando Created By Num Pang and the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock

related

The 2015 NYC burger manifesto
Courtesy of Smashburger

The new outpost is the second Smashburger location in Manhattan following the opening of its Midtown restaurant last April, which featured some new greasy goods like the the New Yorker Smashburger, topped with NY cheddar, garlic-grilled onions, spinach, tomato, and peppercorn aioli on a brioche bun, which, thankfully, will also be available at the new location. 

Aside from cheeseburgers, Smashburger also makes shakes -- a freaking Nutter Butter shake, for example -- and fries that are tossed in garlic, rosemary, olive oil, and then your mouth.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect new hours for the free burger promotion provided by Smashburger. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wants all of the burgers right now. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like