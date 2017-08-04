Food & Drink

Get Lobster Rolls, Pupusas & More With the Return of Vendy Plaza in Harlem

By Published On 05/11/2015 By Published On 05/11/2015
Courtesy of Vendy Plaza

Adding to what's already become a busy outdoor food market season bursting with all kinds of delicious street foods, Vendy Plaza is set to return to East Harlem's historic market place, La Marqueta, for its second year starting Sunday, May 17th. The market, put on by the organizations behind the Vendy Awards street food competition, promises an expanded lineup of vendors, including Luke's Lobster and Red Hook Vendors like Solber Pupusas.

Following the grand opening, the market will be open every Sunday through Sept. 6th from 12pm to 6pm. While organizers are still finalizing this year's complete list of vendors, you can expect an eclectic mix that includes East Harlem neighborhood favorites as well as vendors like Khao Man Gai NY, Neapolitan Express, Tuk TuK Go, and more. Vendy Plaza will also feature a beer garden loaded with local NYC beers as well as live music. 

 

Courtesy of Vendy Plaza

The annual Vendy Awards are held by the Street Vendor Project at the Urban Justice Center, and the market is a product of its partnership with City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and the NYC Economic Development Corporation. Speaker Mark-Viverito is set to deliver a kickoff speech at the market for its 2015 season on May 24th. 
 

Courtesy of Vendy Plaza

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

