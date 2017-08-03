Food & Drink

Get Some Lobster Grilled Cheese at This Pop-Up Lobster Shack in Midtown

By Published On 04/17/2015 By Published On 04/17/2015
Courtesy of Bungalow Bar/Refinery Hotel

Trending

related

Our Writer's Favorite Sports-Related Movies Available to Stream on Netflix

related

Halo Top Has 7 New Flavors You Can Eat a Pint at a Time

related

Oyster Vending Machines Are a Thing Now, So 2017 Is Looking Up

related

This Creepy ‘Great British Bake Off’ Trailer Is Horrifying the Internet

Stuff You'll Like

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $42 Flights Around the US

related

Starbucks' New Nitro Cold Brew Comes With Beef Jerky on Top

related

This Genius Wine Glass Necklace Carries Your Vino For You

It's finally getting warmer outside, which means the days of soup and toddies are over and we should be chowing on all sorts of lobster rolls and other tasty crustacean-packed sandos -- like this lobster grilled cheese at Bungalow Bar's pop-up lobster shack at the Refinery Hotel near Bryant Park.

The pop-up, running until May 7th in the hotel's open, street-level venue space, has been billed as a "taste of the Rockaway" with offerings like the aforementioned serious lobster grilled cheese, small bites, cocktails, and awesome-sounding beverages like spiked frozen hot chocolate and pink lemonade. The pop-up shack is open every day from 12pm to 8pm and features live music on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5pm to close. 

Oh, and here's another sexy lobster grilled cheese shot for good measure:

Related

related

Amazing Views, Burgers, And Cocktails On Top Of Rockefeller Center

related

Plan For 76 and Sunny This Weekend. See Ya Winter.

related

New All-Pierogi Restaurant Will Have Mac & Cheese-Filled Pierogies

related

Amazing Views, Burgers, And Cocktails On Top Of Rockefeller Center
Courtesy of Bungalow Bar/Refinery Hotel

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wants lobster all day every day. Send news tips to tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

1. Refinery Hotel 63 W 38th Street, New York, NY 10018 (Midtown)

The Refinery Hotel is the opulent reincarnation of the Colony Arcade Building. Constructed in 1912, its ornate, neo-gothic façade became the vision that welcomed the workday of the generation's milliners. These skilled artists were working at the peak of New York innovation, as showrooms, importers, and manufacturers thrived in this cultural and media center.

Stuff You'll Like