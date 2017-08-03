Get Some Lobster Grilled Cheese at This Pop-Up Lobster Shack in Midtown

It's finally getting warmer outside, which means the days of soup and toddies are over and we should be chowing on all sorts of lobster rolls and other tasty crustacean-packed sandos -- like this lobster grilled cheese at Bungalow Bar's pop-up lobster shack at the Refinery Hotel near Bryant Park.
The pop-up, running until May 7th in the hotel's open, street-level venue space, has been billed as a "taste of the Rockaway" with offerings like the aforementioned serious lobster grilled cheese, small bites, cocktails, and awesome-sounding beverages like spiked frozen hot chocolate and pink lemonade. The pop-up shack is open every day from 12pm to 8pm and features live music on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5pm to close.
Oh, and here's another sexy lobster grilled cheese shot for good measure:
