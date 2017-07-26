Get Some of the Highest-Grade Wagyu in the World at BLT Steak, BLT Prime

Starting Friday, March 13th, you can get your hands on some of the most high-end, high-grade Wagyu beef in New York City -- if not the World -- at BLT Steak and BLT Prime.
ESquared Hospitality's Corporate Executive Chef, Cliff Crooks, acquired the beef -- two A5 BMS 11 Kagoshima (Wagyu) beef rib cuts, totaling 30lb -- and was even able to get both cuts from the same steer, sourced from Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan, which according to BLT, is a pretty damn rare feat. Here's another way to look at it: the beef is so hard to come by that the restaurants will show you a certificate of the origin cow detailing its breed, grading, harvest date, owner, and even a nose print. A spokesperson for the restaurants said they're the only places in NYC currently serving such high-grade beef, and that while other restaurant's offerings vary widely, none come close to what they're serving up.
Chefs at the three New York restaurants -- BLT Prime New York, BLT Steak New York, and BLT Steak White Plains -- have all created specials featuring the special meat, that goes for $38 an ounce. At BLT Steak New York, Chef de Cuisine Luke Venner, is preparing an iron pan-roasted Kagoshima Ribeye with pickled kohlrabi, barrel-fermented soy, and pea shoots. BLT Prime's Chef de Cuisine Derrick Styczek has created a sashimi-style Kagoshima Ribeye with fat cap-soy vinaigrette and scallion, and will serve it tataki style if you order over 5oz. And at BLT Steak White Plains, Chef de Cuisine Andrew Schilling is also making a Kagoshima Ribeye, but his is with grated ginger, scallion, soy mirin, and is available both sashimi or tataki style and has a 2oz minimum per order, which may actually get you to go to White Plains.
Unsurprisingly, the supply is very limited and is expected to run only through the end of next week.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and learned something new about high-quality beef today. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.