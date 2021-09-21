The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Drinking at Governors Ball

If you’re headed to Governors Ball this weekend, you probably have plans to secure a spot to see Billie Eilish on Friday and sneak your way up front for Post Malone on Sunday. But what about your plan for when those mid-day cravings kick in or you need a drink refill? Beyond an epic lineup of musicians, the three-day festival at Citi Field also brings together more than 45 food vendors, from NYC’s famed spots to transplants from cities up and down the east coast. The festival also has plenty to drink, with options including BABE wine, Juneshine Hard Kombucha, cocktails like a classic Patron margarita, and even a signature 10th anniversary Gov Ball brew by Blue Point Brewery. Plus, for the festival’s 10th year, Grubhub is offering a way to skip the lines by visiting a Grubhub Refueling Station. There, you can pre-order from select food vendors and pick up your order from convenient lockers inside the station. It’s a festival of food too, so check out our list of some of the best vendors available at Gov Ball over the weekend, and don’t miss out.

Arancini Bros Available for pre-order at GrubHub Refueling Station

Founded by Dave Campaniello and his cousin Giulia Della Gatta, Arancini Bros offers Sicilian-style fried risotto balls in a wide variety of flavors. Options range from a classic bianco verde ball stuffed with pesto and mozzarella to arancini filled with buffalo chicken or sweet Nutella.

Big Mozz You may recognize these mozzarella sticks from your Instagram feed. This food truck and pop-up by founder Matt Gallira has been a staple at Smogasburg, Chelsea Market, and more venues around the city since it launched in 2015, and now, you can get an order of classic sticks with a side of marinara sauce from Big Mozz at Gov Ball. Destination Dumplings This isn’t just an average dumpling spot. Destination Dumplings’ co-owners Tristan Chin-Fatt and Deon Whiskey set out to create dumplings that celebrate the cultural diversity of NYC, so expect options like peking duck with hoisin, cucumber, and scallion oil; jerk chicken with pineapple sauce; and more.

Doughnuttery Known for its mini doughnuts in a variety of fun flavors, Doughnuttery offers the perfect sharable sweet treat. Flavors include classics like powdered sugar and Doughnuttery’s signatures like fruity cereal, salted caramel, and PB&J. Plus, the shop always mixes in a few seasonal options. Dyckman Dogs Dyckman Dogs is coming from Inwood to Citi Field to serve up hot dogs with creative toppings. This famed hot dog joint’s namesake dish comes topped with buttery corn, bacon, scallions, and Venezuelan shredded cheese, and other options are inspired by different destinations, so try the Venezuelan dog with cabbage, tomato, white onion, Venezuelan cheese, potato sticks, and house mayo or a Texas dog with homemade chili, melted cheese, fried onions, and scallions.

Gotham Burger Social Club VIP only

What started as a yearlong food tour where Mike Puma and his friends tasted the country’s best burger has transformed into a smash burger pop-up that draws insane lines anytime it sets up shop across the city. Gotham Burger Social Club’s menu is simple: Just choose between a regular burger made with New York Vallery Wagyu or a Beyond burger, and you’ll get a smash burger on a potato bun topped with any condiments you’d like and pickles from the LES’s The Pickle Guys. John’s Juice With the motto “all juice, no cups,” John’s Juice offers fresh fruit drinks served in watermelons, pineapples, and more. At Gov Ball, the shop will offer five options including pineapple juice served in a hollowed-out pineapple and a special drink dubbed The Governor, and customers can choose two free mix-ins like agave, wheatgrass, matcha, and other fruit.

King of Pops This Atlanta-born ice pop peddler is making its way north for Gov Ball. King of Pops makes refreshing ice pops in flavors like blackberry ginger lemonade, banana puddin’, and chocolate sea salt, and all of the pops are made from fresh Georgia fruit and dairy. Look out for the shop’s vintage pushcart with a signature rainbow umbrella. La Newyorkina Since 2010, Fany Gerson has been on a mission to share the “sweetness of Mexico” through paletas available at one permanent location in the city and several seasonal locations and pop-ups around town. From hibiscus paletas to chamoyada, which is a mixture of shaved ice, sorbet, and slushy that transforms mango, chamoy sauce, and salted chili into a new-aged Mexican ice cream sundae, complete with a tamarind straw, La Newyorkina has something for everyone.

The Pizza Cupcake VIP only

Husband-and-wife partners Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato are putting a spin on classic pizza by baking it in tiny, cupcake-sized bites. The Pizza Cupcake’s signature dish comes in sets of four Margherita or pepperoni bites, and each “cupcake” is made with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and a brioche and sourdough hybrid dough. Roberta’s Pizza Available at GrubHub Refueling Station

Bushwick’s popular Neapolitan pizza joint will be slinging pies from its wood-fired oven at Gov Ball. Expect classics like Margherita and white pies, plus Roberta’s signatures like the Bee Sting, which comes topped with soppressata, chili flakes, and honey.

Souvlaki GR This family-owned restaurant has three locations around the city and a food truck offering up a “little taste of Mykonos in the heart of NYC.” At Souvlaki GR, options include pitas in two sizes stuffed with chicken, pork, or veggies, and Greek fries topped with feta and oregano.

Sweet Chick VIP only

This go-to brunch spot started serving comfort food staples in a humble Williamsburg locale. Now with five locations around NYC and in Los Angeles, Sweet Chick’s fried chicken and waffles (in full and mini sizes), shrimp ‘n grits, and chicken sandwiches have garnered a devoted following from coast to coast. Taqueria Diana Available at GrubHub Refueling Station

If you’re looking for a killer burrito, nachos, or tacos, look no further than Taqueria Diana. The NYC favorite has three locations around the city serving up California-inspired Mexican fare, so expect Mission-style burritos and nachos piled high with cheese, beans, salsa, and your choice of meat.

Twist and Smash’d If handheld, easy-to-eat foods are king at music festivals, Twist and Smash’d offers the whole kingdom. The Astoria-based spot’s signature dish is a regular or Japanese sweet potato that is spiral cut, fried, and served on a stick for easy eating as you travel between stages. Van Leeuwen One of NYC’s best ice cream shops will be offering scoops for festival-goers. Van Leeuwen is known for simple yet refined flavors like cookies & cream, Sicilian pistachio, earl grey tea, honeycomb, and mint chip.

