The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Drinking at Governors Ball This Year

These days, the food and drink vendors at music festivals are nearly as exciting as the headlining acts. So if you’re headed to Governors Ball this year, you probably have plans to secure a spot to see Kid Cudi on Friday and sneak your way up front for Halsey on Saturday. But do you have plans for how you’re going to tackle all of the amazing food and drink options? Beyond an impressive lineup of musicians, the three-day festival at Citi Field also brings together more than 40 food vendors, including famed NYC spots offering everything from donuts and ice cream to Venezuelan street food and IG-famous mozz sticks. The festival also has plenty to sip on, and concertgoers can stay refreshed with offerings like Summer Water rosé, Juneshine Hard Kombucha, margaritas from Patron, or even a signature Gov Ball beer by Blue Point Brewery.

Big Mozz GoPuff Stage

You may recognize these mozzarella sticks from your Instagram feed. This food truck and pop-up by founder Matt Gallira has been a staple at Smogasburg, Chelsea Market, and more venues around the city since it launched in 2015, and now, you can get an order of classic sticks with a side of marinara sauce from Big Mozz at Gov Ball.

Cachapas Y Mas Merch Tent

This family-owned and -operated eatery has been serving up Venezuelan street food favorites in NYC for nearly 15 years from locations in Ridgewood and Inwood. At Cachapas Y Maz, you can find arepas, empanadas, and the spot’s namesake cachapas or Venezuelan corn pancakes with various fillings.

Destination Dumplings Merch Tent

This isn’t just an average dumpling spot. Destination Dumplings’ co-owners Tristan Chin-Fatt and Deon Whiskey set out to create dumplings that celebrate the cultural diversity of NYC, so expect options like Peking Duck with hoisin, cucumber, and scallion oil; Jerk Chicken with pineapple sauce; and more.

Doughnuttery Gov Ball Stage

Known for its mini doughnuts in a variety of fun flavors, Doughnuttery offers the perfect sharable sweet treat. Some of the classic flavors include Powdered Sugar and other signatures like Fruity Cereal, Salted Caramel, and PB&J. Plus, the shop always mixes in a few seasonal options.

Dyckman Dogs Merch Tent

Dyckman Dogs is coming from Inwood to Citi Field to serve up hot dogs with creative toppings. This famed hot dog joint’s namesake dish comes topped with buttery corn, bacon, scallions, and Venezuelan shredded cheese, and other options are inspired by different destinations. Expect offerings like the Venezuelan Dog with cabbage, tomato, white onion, Venezuelan cheese, potato sticks, and house mayo; or a Texas Dog with homemade chili, melted cheese, fried onions, and scallions.

Fan Fan Doughnuts Merch Tent

From the owner of La Newyorkina (another Gov Ball vendor), Fany Gerson’s wildly popular Bed-Stuy donut shop will be on hand for her trademark Mexican- and global-inspired flavors. Fan Fan’s signature items include Mexican Cinnamon Sugar, Mango Lassi, and a Spain doughnut that channels the taste of churros dipped in chocolate.

John’s Juice Gov Ball Stage

With the motto “all juice, no cups,” John’s Juice offers fresh fruit drinks served in watermelons, pineapples, and more. At Gov Ball, the shop will offer four options including the Pineapple John (pineapple juice served in a hollowed-out pineapple); along with additional varieties like the Watermelon John, Coconut John, and Fruit Salad.

La Newyorkina GoPuff Stage

Since 2010, Fany Gerson has been on a mission to share the “sweetness of Mexico” through paletas available on La Newyorkina’s website and pop-ups and kiosks around town. From fresh Hibiscus Paletas to Chamoyada, a mixture of shaved ice, sorbet, and slushy that transforms mango, chamoy sauce, and salted chili into a new-aged ice cream sundae, there’s an icy Mexican treat for every palate.

Photo courtesy of The Pizza Cupcake

The Pizza Cupcake Merch Tent

Husband-and-wife partners Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato are putting a spin on classic pizza by baking it in tiny, cupcake-sized bites. The Pizza Cupcake’s signature dish comes in sets of four, and each “cupcake” is made with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, a brioche and sourdough hybrid dough, and the option to add pepperoni or stick with the classic Margherita.

Roberta’s Pizza Bacardi Stage

As one of NYC’s top pizza joints, Roberta’s burst onto the Bushwick dining scene more than a decade ago and it’s grown more beloved with every passing year. For Gov Ball, they’ll be slinging its signature wood-fired Neapolitan pies with signatures like the Bee Sting, which comes topped with soppressata, chili flakes, and honey.

Souvlaki GR VIP Area

This family-owned restaurant has three locations around the city and a food truck offering up a “little taste of Mykonos in the heart of NYC.” Souvlaki GR is known for souvlaki, gyros, and kebab, and previous Gov Ball offerings have included pitas in two sizes stuffed with chicken, pork, or veggies; and Greek fries topped with feta and oregano.

Sweet Chick Bacardi Stage

This go-to brunch spot started serving comfort food staples in a humble Williamsburg locale in 2013. Now with four locations around NYC and in Los Angeles, Sweet Chick’s Fried Chicken and Waffles (in full and mini sizes), Shrimp ‘n Grits, and Chicken Sandwiches have garnered a devoted following from coast to coast.

Takumi Taco Gov Ball Stage

Typically found at Chelsea Market and other food halls around the city, this unique eatery blends Mexican and Korean flavors to create truly unexpected dishes. The menu of tacos, salads, burritos, and bowls at Takumi Taco includes options like Japanese Curry Beef tacos served on crispy gyoza shells and Teriyaki Bowls with edamame, sesame seeds, and the spot’s signature slaw.

Taqueria Diana Merch Tent

If you’re looking for a killer burrito, nachos, or tacos, look no further than Taqueria Diana. The NYC favorite has three locations around the city serving up California-inspired Mexican fare, so expect Mission-style burritos and nachos piled high with cheese, beans, salsa, and your choice of meat.

Twist and Smash’d Gov Ball Stage

Handheld, easy-to-eat foods get top billing at music festivals, so Twist and Smash’d has the perfect answer to afternoon munchies. The Astoria-based spot’s signature dish is a regular or Japanese sweet potato that is spiral cut, fried, and served on a stick for easy eating as you travel between stages.

