Food & Drink

Everything You Need to Eat at Governors Ball This Weekend

By Published On 05/31/2017 By Published On 05/31/2017
Dough
Dough

Trending

related

Quick-Witted Octopus Steals Man's Catch and Escapes to Tell the Tale

related

Water Pipe Blows Massive Bubble Underground Before Exploding

related

Uber and Lyft Are Back. Here’s What That Means for Austin.

related

These Horny Thieves Stole 30,000 Condoms From a Sex Toy Company

Stuff You'll Like

related

The First Big 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Promises War and Dragons

related

Arizona Hiker Almost Freezes to Death Chasing Free Pizza

related

This is What 3,000 Bees Will Do to Your Face

Outshining the mainstage every year at Gov Ball is the food lineup, which predictably takes over Instagram for all three days of the annual Randalls Island music festival. While festival passes may get you access to see Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Childish Gambino, and more of your most-played Spotify artists all in one place, the true joy of trekking out to this island festival is eating your way through it. If you’re heading there this weekend, here’s what you need to eat.

Related

related

NYC's Best New Bars & Restaurants That Opened in May

related

The Best Hangover Foods in NYC That Aren't a Bacon, Egg & Cheese

related

The Best Brunches in New York City

related

NYC's Best New Bars & Restaurants That Opened in May
Uma Temakeria
ETHAN COVEY

Sushi burritos at Uma Temakeria

NYC’s OG sushi burrito spot will serve its signature Uma-ritto, as well as a tofu-ritto for fish-free festival goers. Both seaweed-roll creations will go for $11.50, with steamed edamame on the side for $3.50.

Taiyaki NYC
Taiyaki NYC

Matcha soft serve at Taiyaki NYC

Everyone’s favorite fish cone-slinging ice cream shop will be selling matcha soft-serve cones in a signature red bean Taiyaki fish cone, with mochi or a wafer stick and strawberry drizzle ($8). You can also skip the cone and get the soft serve in a cup for $6 -- and chase it down with homemade matcha green tea lemonade (also $6).

Do
Do

Raw cookie dough at

You’ll most likely have to wait in line for this egg-free, ready-to-eat cookie dough sensation, but waiting in line while listening to Wu-Tang live is far better than waiting in line with tourists at the shop’s Greenwich Village location.

Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery

Unicorn banana pudding at Magnolia Bakery

New York’s iconic cupcake spot will debut three brand-new banana puddings at Gov Ball: Unicorn swirled with rainbow confetti; S’mores with marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers; and Salted Caramel with de leche pudding and homemade salted caramel. You can get all three for $9.

related

The Best Burgers in Manhattan, According to Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best Hangover Foods in NYC That Aren't a Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Luke's Lobster Roll
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Lobster rolls at Luke’s Lobster

Those Gov Ball passes weren’t cheap, and you should celebrate the special occasion accordingly with lobster. A classic lobster roll will go for $17, but if you’re looking for something cheaper, the shrimp roll ($9) and crab roll ($13) are solid alternatives.

Robertas
Robertas

Pizza at Roberta’s

The famed Bushwick pizza joint returns to Gov Ball with its personal Neapolitan pies, including The Bee Sting topped with ample pepperoni, honey, and chili flakes.

Jon's Juice
Jon's Juice

Tropical fruit drinks at John’s Juice

If you were dreaming of holding up a passionfruit or a pineapple while swaying near the stage, this all-fruit, no-cups joint is your best bet.

Dan & John's Wings
Dan & John's Wings

Spicy wings at Dan & John’s Wings

Back for another year at Gov Ball, this popular wing purveyor will serve both traditional and boneless wings in a variety of flavors including hot Buffalo and smokey bourbon BBQ. Tater tots, French fries, and pink lemonade will also be available.

related

Where to Eat Sushi Like You're in Tokyo, According to 'Top Chef' Alum Dale Talde

related

The Best Brunches in New York City
CoCo & Co
CoCo & Co

Coconuts at CoCo & Co

If you’re in dire need of hydration, head to this stand for a refreshing, drinkable coconut. It’ll make next morning’s early set so much more enjoyable.

Big Mozz
Big Mozz

Mozz sticks at Big Mozz

This cheesy Smorgasburg favorite will be serving its giant handmade mozzarella sticks (four for $10) with tomato dipping sauce and mint lemonade ($5).

Wowfuls
PATTY Lee/Thrillist

Colorful waffle cones at Wowfulls

Back at Gov Ball for its second year, Wowfulls will be rolling and scooping up its Insta-famous ice cream-filled egg waffles, to be topped with chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles, powdered sugar, and Pocky sticks, all for $12.

Avocado toast at Bluestone Lane

If you’re starting your festival mornings early, wake up with this Aussie Cafe’s avocado smash on Balthazar sourdough toast ($9) and a cold brew ($6) or iced golden latte ($7) to get you energized.

Dough
Dough

Donuts at Dough

One of New York’s first artisanal donut spots, Dough, will be serving assorted donuts to keep that sugar high going throughout the day.

Fried matzo balls Harry & Ida’s Meat and Supply Co.

Chef Will Horowitz’s Alphabet City-based nouveau deli is changing up its festival menu this year with Russian dressing-drenched pastrami Reuben tater tots, fried matzo balls, and the shop’s signature house dill pickles, all to snack on during the festival.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Melissa is a writer based in NYC who really loved the spaghetti cones at last year’s Gov Ball. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
NYC's Best New Bars & Restaurants That Opened in May
Openings Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
These Decadent Cakes and Pies Are Actually Good for You
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Nathan's Wasn't Coney Island's First Hot Dog. Now, the Original Is Back.
Food & Drink

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More