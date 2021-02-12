Grace Young Continues to Advocate for the Chinatown Community

Last March, as Grace Young stood inside the legendary Chinatown eatery, Hop Kee, she was struck by the absence of the lively soundtrack customary to many Chinese restaurant kitchens: woks clanging, knives chopping, dishes rattling, and orders being yelled out. As she and videographer, Dan Ahn, toured the space for Young’s Poster House video series, Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories, and interviewed the restaurant’s owner, Peter Lee, the usually bustling dining room also appeared at a standstill with the waitstaff mulling about. With Hop Kee and much of Chinatown already having experienced a significant drop in business for months, captured by Young and Ahn on that afternoon of March 15, Lee’s video recounts the heartbreaking decision he’d made to close his restaurant the following day (an unprecedented move at the time that he—along with 70% of Chinatown restaurants—had decided to make due to a decline in business). As Young took in her surroundings, she was moved by an empowerment to advocate for the plight of Chinatown with even more determination. “I saw those workers looking out at us, and I just felt like they had no voice. They have no ability to bring in foot traffic or talk to the media,” says Young. “They’re just going to go home and lose a job.”

Later that evening, to the shock of many New Yorkers—but not restaurateurs in Chinatown—Mayor Bill de Blasio announced what would be the start of NYC’s COVID lockdown, including the forced closure of onsite services of restaurants and bars.

To Grace Young, the Chinese-American James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, culinary historian, and Wok Therapist, the devastating effects Manhattan’s Chinatown suffered early on in the pandemic was “painful and unfair from the very beginning.” Although NYC had no reported COVID-19 cases until March of 2020, fear of the virus and anti-Asian sentiment had led to a devastating drop in visitors and business from as early as January, with some local restaurants experiencing a 70% decrease of sales by mid-February. “No other restaurant community saw their business impacted in January or February,” says Young. “All restaurants saw the economic impact by March 15 when the lockdown came.” Young’s first public pleas for the neighborhood came on February 8 via social media. Her early March Food & Wine essay declared the area “on life support,” and by March 14, Young proclaimed the situation as “dire,” noting “the Chinatown we love will not survive.” And now, almost a year later, with the citywide vaccine roll-out only in its early stages and the end of the pandemic nowhere in the near future, Young continues her fight in regaining a semblance of vitality for the neighborhood.