This NYC Italian Spot Is Making Grown-Up Hot Pockets

Good news: You can finally stop searching for “adult Hot Pocket” recipes on Pinterest, because one Greenwich Village restaurant is serving up exactly that... only better.
Mr. Panzerotto claims to be the first place in NYC to serve panzerotto, a popular Italian street food similar to a calzone, made by stuffing dough pockets with a number of sweet or savory combinations, then frying them until perfectly crisp and fluffy. In addition to the middle school classic -- pepperoni and cheese -- you’ll also find slightly more grown-up options like smoked salmon and avocado, plant-based options like spinach and vegan cream cheese, and Nutella and ricotta for dessert, all of which are sold for less than $9. Just like its American counterpart, panzerotto is the perfect portable snack for on-the-go New Yorkers.
Watch the video above to find out more about the reinvented hot-pocket, even if you swore off them before you started high school.
