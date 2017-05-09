Food & Drink

This NYC Italian Spot Is Making Grown-Up Hot Pockets

By Published On 05/09/2017 By Published On 05/09/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

Get Boozy Ice Cream (That'll Actually Get You Buzzed) at This Just-Opened NYC Shop

related

This LA Spot Breaks the Rules With Indian Fried Chicken Sandwiches

related

These Ramen Tacos Are Your Next Taco Tuesday Go-To

related

This Sandwich Uses Fried Plantains Instead of Bread

Trending

related

Mountain Bikers Narrowly Escape a Huge Charging Bear

related

Facebook Is Down and People Have Lost Their Damn Minds

related

Fyre Festival Allegedly Threatened Attendees Who Were Critical on Social Media

related

It Turns Out Seeing How Animals Are Weighed Is Unbearably Charming

Good news: You can finally stop searching for “adult Hot Pocket” recipes on Pinterest, because one Greenwich Village restaurant is serving up exactly that... only better.

Mr. Panzerotto claims to be the first place in NYC to serve panzerotto, a popular Italian street food similar to a calzone, made by stuffing dough pockets with a number of sweet or savory combinations, then frying them until perfectly crisp and fluffy. In addition to the middle school classic -- pepperoni and cheese -- you’ll also find slightly more grown-up options like smoked salmon and avocado, plant-based options like spinach and vegan cream cheese, and Nutella and ricotta for dessert, all of which are sold for less than $9. Just like its American counterpart, panzerotto is the perfect portable snack for on-the-go New Yorkers.

Watch the video above to find out more about the reinvented hot-pocket, even if you swore off them before you started high school.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Hot-Pocket Assistant at Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Skip Mister Softee and Get These Handmade Frozen Mexican Treats Instead
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Queens Brunch Spot Is Serving Guacamole-Stuffed Fried Onion Rings
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
These Soft Taco Shells Are the Lovechild of a Tortilla and Croissant
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More