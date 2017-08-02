Pommes Frites Is Not Dead and Has a New Home

Pommes Frites, the beloved Belgian fry spot destroyed in the East Village gas explosion in March, plans to make a triumphant return this year -- at a new home in Greenwich Village. Thanks to skyrocketing rents, owners said they've been forced to take their delicious fries and dipping sauces -- among the best in NYC -- and leave the 'hood the restaurant has called home for 18 years, according to a report by DNAinfo.
Owner Omer Shorshi said he had hoped to keep Pommes Frites in the East Village since the March 26 explosion, which killed two men, but even after looking at dozens of locations in the neighborhood, Shorshi said rent would be at least double what he was paying at 123 Second Ave. Instead, the restaurant has settled for a larger space near Washington Square Park at 128 MacDougal St, which is basically on the NYU campus. Shorshi told DNAinfo he hopes to open the new spot sometime this fall.
The owners also plan to apply for a license to sell beer and wine, which means you'll be able to wash down all that golden-fried goodness with a nice cold one (or two) at the bigger and better Pommes Frites. But to get there, Pommes Frites is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help raise some cash for the move, according to the report. Based on Pommes Frites' devoted fans, it's safe to say they'll get plenty of support.
