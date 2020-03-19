Grocery Delivery Services in NYC That’ll Help You Through the COVID-19 Quarantine

No matter the circumstances, trips to the supermarket are stressful, but with many now practicing social distancing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, IRL grocery runs seem more daunting than ever. Of course, you can order drinks and dishes from local restaurants that need your support, but at some point, you’ll have to face your fear of cooking and prepare some meals on your own. Luckily, New Yorkers have access to numerous grocery delivery services that allow city folks to stock their fridge without breaking quarantine.
Due to a dramatic surge in demand for grocery delivery amid NYC’s partial shutdown, you should expect longer-than-usual wait times -- in many cases, several days -- and a smaller-than-usual inventory of items to choose from. When you’re placing your order, remember to tip couriers extra for working on the frontlines, and request a doorstep drop-off in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. These are the most promising grocery delivery services serving New York City right now:
Send Foodz: The Deco
Whole Foods Grocery Delivery
Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods made the health-conscious grocery chain more accessible than ever. Add produce and pantry items to your cart like you would any other Amazon item and choose a two-hour delivery window for them to be dropped off. Orders of $35 or more qualify for free delivery -- giving you a bigger budget for the tip -- and you can opt to let your shopper substitute items that are sold out. Select “Doorstep Delivery” at checkout for a no-contact dropoff.
FreshDirect
Slots are booking up fast, but if you’re not in a hurry, it’s worth the wait. Groceries from FreshDirect aren’t pulled off supermarket shelves -- they go straight from the source, to the FreshDirect team, to your door, minimizing the journey from farm to fork. Aside from traditional ingredients, you can also order beers, wines, and pre-made meals to spice up the dinner table. There’s a $30 minimum on orders, and shipping to any of the five boroughs costs $5.99.
Farm to People
The name summarizes the mission: Farm to People guarantees fresh and ethically sourced foods in a manner that more corporate delivery services simply can’t compete with. Their seasonal produce boxes come in small ($25), medium ($35), and large ($45) sizes, each containing a rotating assortment of fresh fruits and veggies that are picked to order so that no food goes to waste. Customers can also order a la carte groceries that extend beyond produce and choose a delivery day that works best for their schedule. Orders over $50 come with free shipping, so don’t hold back.
Max Delivery
Max Delivery works with wholesalers to offer a selection of items at comparable rates to your local grocery store. Unlike most other delivery services, Max aims to get food to your doorstep within an hour of ordering, rather than scheduling a delivery time way out in advance. The only catch? They only service certain areas of Manhattan, so before adding items to your cart, you’ll want to double-check that your zip code falls into their delivery range. There’s a $5.95 delivery fee for most orders, but if you’re shopping in bulk and your cart surpasses $125, shipping is free.
Instacart
Instacart partners with grocery stores in your neighborhood to bring nearby goods right to you. There are generally delivery fees, service fees, and busy pricing fees during peak hours -- so when there’s a high demand like now, the costs can add up. But if you’re planning to become a regular shopper, you can join Instacart Express for an individualized annual cost or low monthly payment and dramatically lower those additional charges -- that means free delivery on orders over $35, reduced service fees, and no added costs during peak delivery hours.
FoodKick
FreshDirect’s sister brand FoodKick offers quick-turnaround delivery to residents of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Their carefully curated homepage changes daily to guide customers toward in-season produce, fresh-made baked goods, important household items, and the trendiest treats and liquors. Not only does FoodKick have access to FreshDirect’s trustworthy food partners, but its one-hour delivery windows will minimize the amount of time you spend waiting by the door.
Jet
If you’ve seen the subway ads -- which, of course you have -- you know that Jet delivers a lot more than groceries. It’s a virtual all-purpose store with pharmacy essentials, pet supplies, home goods, electronics, clothing, makeup, and a pantry. Order before 2pm on Monday through Friday and your package will be delivered within two business days. Standard shipping costs $5.99, unless you spend more than $49, in which case shipping is waived.
Go Organic NYC
Focusing solely on non-pesticide-laden fruits and veggies, Go Organic NYC allows you to choose between custom produce boxes and preset produce boxes that come in three different sizes: small ($35 minimum), medium ($55 minimum), and large ($75 minimum). They deliver to Queens on Tuesdays, Brooklyn on Wednesdays, and Manhattan on Thursdays.
Peapod
Delivery times for Peapod sell out quickly, proving its popularity here in the Big Apple. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Peapod adjusted its practices to boost safety for both couriers and customers. Signatures are no longer needed upon delivery, and customers can ask for Contactless Delivery in the “special instructions” box during checkout. Peapod’s minimum order size is $60 with a $9.95 delivery fee; orders over $100 have a reduced fee of $6.95.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.