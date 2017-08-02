Food & Drink

Ample Hills, Your Favorite BK-Based Ice Cream, Now Scooping in Manhattan

By Published On 02/23/2015 By Published On 02/23/2015
Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Ample Hills, the Brooklyn-based creamery known for flavors like Salted Crack Caramel and Stout & Pretzels, has finally brought its scoops -- some of the best in America -- to Manhattan with a new location at Gotham West Market in Hell's Kitchen. You can add this, along with drinking next to fireplaces, to your attempts to cope with this unbearable cold that wants to ruin our lives. 

With the new shop, Manhattanites can finally get their hands on a rotating menu of 12 Ample Hills ice cream and sorbet flavors without having to even think about crossing the river, including a new signature flavor. Aptly named The Hell's Kitchen Sink, the ice cream is fudgey hellfire with dark chocolate and Guinness stout ice cream, cookie dough, chili-spiced brownies, and toffee bar pieces.

So basically, you can just barricade yourself in the food market, chowing down on Choza Taqueria, charcuterie at The Cannibal, and some Ample Hills for dessert until the ice releases its grip and the city thaws -- if you're not already doing that.

Courtesy of Ample Hills

Ample Hills has also reopened their original shop in Prospect Heights after a month-long renovation that has increased its scooping capabilities and capacity for new flavors like The Commodore -- what could be a life-changing combination of salted honey ice cream, honeycomb candy, and freaking chocolate covered potato chip clusters. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and fears that nothing can stop his need for ice cream, not snow, nor ice, nor slush, nor face-numbing wind. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

