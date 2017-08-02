What to Expect From the Huge New International Street Food Night Market in Queens

If you missed the grand opening of the Queens International Night Market last Saturday, then get your taste buds ready for this Saturday, when the ambitious new nighttime chow fest returns to the New York Hall of Science parking lot at Corona Park (near 44th Ave and 111th St) in Queens. John Wang, who organized the event, said turnout was at least five times more than what he had expected. The market returns to the same location this Saturday, May 2nd.
Here's a look at the dozens of authentic cultural street bites like like takoyaki, Roti canai, samosas, kebabs, and more that throngs of people lined up for:
