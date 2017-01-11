Here's How to Get Secret Menu Items From Emily, Chikarashi & Other Popular NYC Restaurants

Some of the highlights of this secret menu include the #EmmyEats pizza from Emily, which is a pizza topped with vodka sauce, banana peppers, onions, and ranch drizzled in the shape of a hashtag (help), and Panda Fries from Baohaus, which are crispy taro fries sprinkled with tons of spices and a generous helping of minced pork. You can only order these dishes through Caviar, so better cancel all the plans you had outside of your home as soon as possible.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.