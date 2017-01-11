Here's How to Get Secret Menu Items From Emily, Chikarashi & Other Popular NYC Restaurants

Secret menu items will never not be a point of fascination -- why order something off a regular menu when you can get something *exclusive* that you have to be privy to ahead of time to order? That’s a rhetorical question, but there’s also an answer to it: because most of the time, ordering off a secret menu takes a lot more effort. Well, delivery service Caviar, known for providing food from high-end independent restaurants, just made it easier by offering a “secret menu” (can something be secret if it’s posted loudly on the internet?) featuring exclusive dishes from some of the most popular restaurants in New York City -- all of which can be delivered right to your door.
Some of the highlights of this secret menu include the #EmmyEats pizza from Emily, which is a pizza topped with vodka sauce, banana peppers, onions, and ranch drizzled in the shape of a hashtag (help), and Panda Fries from Baohaus, which are crispy taro fries sprinkled with tons of spices and a generous helping of minced pork. You can only order these dishes through Caviar, so better cancel all the plans you had outside of your home as soon as possible.
