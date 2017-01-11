How to Make The Most of NYC Restaurant Week

Go to a steakhouse! Go. To. A. Steakhouse.

We can’t repeat this enough! Pasta is lovely any day of the week and tacos hit the spot literally every time they aim for it, but steak? Your wallet needs to be game for that to happen, and there’s probably no better time for those who earn less-than-fat stacks to sample the best steakhouses the city has to offer. Cut into some juicy filet mignon while staring at the lauded Grand Central ceiling at Michael Jordan’s The Steakhouse, get a nice dry aged sirloin at the Capital Grille, or make your way to the ever-popular Gallagher's (yes, the spot with their own meat-aging room). Have the charred, dry-aged strip at (where else?) the Strip House Speakeasy, or get a 9oz hanger steak at American Cut in Midtown from both the lunch and dinner menus. If it sounds like a pretty good deal to you, that’s because it is.