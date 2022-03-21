These Hummingbird Cupcakes Are the Perfect Easter Treat

Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.

One of her favorite treats to enjoy around Easter is hummingbird cake. “I think the hummingbird cake is super underrated,” Kinch says. Carrot cake gets all the glory come Easter, but the lesser-known hummingbird cake (made popular in the South) is made with bananas, pineapple, coconut, and pecans. “And it's not just a cake. There's more texture because there are so many other things in it. It tends to be lighter and not so dense,” she says.

One of Buttermilk’s fortes is cupcakes, and the hummingbird cake is easily transformed into individual treats. When it comes to topping them off, Kinch uses a cream cheese frosting, which is traditional for a hummingbird cake and has the added benefit of not being overly sweet.