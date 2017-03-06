A Look Inside the East Village Steakhouse With No Chairs

When it comes to going out for a nice steak dinner, chances are you’ll be settling into a cushy chair in a place where sneakers are not permitted. But at the East Village’s new Ikinari Steak (the first New York outpost of the popular Japanese steakhouse chain) things more closely resemble eating a slice of dollar pizza at 2am; here, your steak is consumed while standing up.

Ikinari Steak operates under the concept of delivering high-quality steak to its customers as quickly as possible. It’s like a hybrid of a butcher shop and a steakhouse: Choose your own piece of meat at the counter and pay by the gram (the minimum order of ribeye is 300g for $27), then watch a butcher cut it right in front of you. The steak is then served rare on a cast-iron platter and can be eaten at one of the standing-room only high-tops in the dining area.