The Off-Menu Industry City Dishes You Need to Be Eating

Boil Boil Ramen Crab leg seafood ramen Available before the event: Fridays (1pm-3pm), Saturdays (1pm-5pm)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Saturday 12/16 (2pm-3pm)

Ditch your bulky Canada Goose and warm up at IC’s resident ramen shop, which is serving a comforting crab leg seafood ramen, made with a shrimp and clam broth and topped with shredded crab meat.

Extraction Lab Fall-spiced tea Available before the event: Fridays (12pm-3pm)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Friday 12/15 (12pm-4pm), Saturday 12/16 (12pm-4pm)

The caffeine masterminds behind the most expensive cup of coffee in the city are offering a fall-themed tea, infused with fresh herbs (and without the astronomical price tag).

Ends Meat Ends Meat Messy Meatball Sando Available before the event: Saturdays and Sundays (11am-7pm)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Friday 12/15 (1pm-3pm)

The popular whole-animal salumeria is offering a meatball sandwich made with 100% grass-fed beef slow-cooked in a thick San Marzano tomato sauce. It’s topped with aged provolone and basil, inside sourdough ciabatta.

Ejen Dduk-bokki (stir-fried rice cakes) Available before the event: Saturdays (11am-6pm)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Friday 12/15, time TBD

Hit up IC’s Korean comfort food spot for traditional dduk-bokki, a popular street food that’s essentially a stir-fried medley of rice cakes, carrots, onions, and fish cakes -- all glazed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Yaso Tangbao Red & green soup dumplings Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: Sunday 12/15 (2pm-3pm)

Typical dumplings get a holiday twist at this Shanghainese street food shop. Green ones are veggie; the reds are stuffed with spicy pork.

Ninja Bubble Tea Seasonal bubble teas Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: TBD

Complement all that food with one of three seasonal bubble teas from Ninja Bubble Tea shop -- flavors include cinnamon vanilla cream, ginger lemongrass, and jalapeño black pepper spice.

Table 87 Harvest Pie Available before the event: Thursdays (9am-6pm)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Friday 12/15 and Sunday 12/17 (time TBD)

Stop by this coal-oven pizza joint for a 12-inch Harvest Pie topped with homemade butternut squash, spicy nduja, burrata, smoked pancetta, and a sprinkle of oven-roasted pumpkin seeds.

Bangkok BAR Thai-spiced soup Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: TBD

Keep your energy levels up with a cockle-warming bowl of Bangkok BAR’s hearty Thai-spiced soup, featuring rolled noodles with crispy pork, boiled egg, and tofu.

Colson Pastries Cranberry brioche feuilletée Available before the event: Mondays-Fridays (limit 20 per day)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Sunday (12pm-1pm)

Because the holidays are about eating 10 times as much sugar than usual, allow yourself to indulge with this pastry shop’s special laminated brioche bun topped with spiced apple compote.

Burger Joint Veggie burger Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: TBD

Looking to feel a little bit better about all the holiday cookies you’ll be eating over the next month? Opt for Burger Joint’s veggie burger, made with crispy golden potato croquettes and a dash of tamarind sauce (served with French fries, because nobody’s perfect).

Maglia Rosa Roasted toast Available before the event: Mondays-Saturdays (all day)

Holiday Hideaway hours: Saturday 12/16 from 1pm-4pm

This boutique bike shop/Italian cafe is offering a fall-inspired roasted multigrain toast that will put your regular breakfast to shame -- it comes topped with farm-fresh Argyle goat cheese, crispy leek and garlic scapes, and roasted grape tomatoes.

One Girl Cookies Chocolate thumbprint Cookie with orange filling Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: Friday 12/15 (12pm-2pm), Saturday 12/16 (12pm-2pm)

This is no ordinary Christmas cookie: it’s a fresh-baked chocolate delight, filled with tangy orange cream.

Blue Marble Ice Cream Blue Marble Blisswich Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: Saturday 12/16 (12pm-1pm)

You might think it’s not ice cream weather, but Brooklyn-born Blue Marble will definitely convince you otherwise. The IC outpost will be offering a blue ice cream croissant sandwich, laced with hot fudge sauce.

Brooklyn Kitchen Baking demo with One Girl Cookies Saturday 12/16 (12pm-4pm)

IC’s cooking school is joining forces with One Girl Cookies for a Holiday Hideaway-exclusive baking demo, so you can spare your guests from the usual strangely burnt-on-the-outside and raw-on-the-inside cookies this holiday season. Attendees will learn to bake the signature chocolate thumbprint cookie, while sipping an orange hot chocolate spiked with Grand Marnier.

Avocaderia The Pom Pom Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: Friday 12/15 (12pm-2pm)

The all-avocado shop tailor-made for Brooklyn will be offering a twist on the standard avo toast -- the Pom Pom is a mash up of avocado with toasted seeds, pomegranate, and goat cheese on multigrain bread.

Taco Mix Taco de chapulin Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: TBD

This Harlem-born spot is offering a special grasshopper taco topped with bean sprouts, refried beans, and a dash of creamy mango-and-pineapple habanero sauce.

Kotti Brooklyn Turkey döner kebab sandwich Available anytime leading up to the event

Holiday Hideaway hours: Sunday 12/17 (1pm-2pm)

The first place to serve traditional Berliner doner kebabs in NYC is serving an exclusive seasonal version of its loaded sandwich: lightly toasted Turkish bread filled with marinated, rosemary-infused turkey and topped with vegetables, cheese, and white and red secret sauces.