Introducing Nugchos, the Chicken Nugget & Nacho Hybrids We All Needed

The Nugget Spot, the place that blessed NYC with delicious bite-size brilliance -- like chicken nuggets crusted with craziness like sweet Cap'n Crunch-esque cereal or everything bagel crust -- has unleashed its latest creation, Nugchos, or chicken nuggets wearing a disguise of nacho toppings.
Aside from having a great name, Nugchos, which launched as a special for one week only starting Friday, March 27th, also sound delicious. They're chicken breast nuggets deep fried with a corn tortilla crust and then covered with nacho queso, pic do gallo, and jalapenos.
The specialty nuggets purveyor also has a few more specials up their greasy sleeves, which will roll out each week. Here's a preview of the deliciousness to come (in the order that they'll appear):
Nuggets in Paris - April 3rd
First there were chicken nuggets meets nachos, and after that, comes The Nugget Spot's take on chicken nuggets meets Cordon Blue -- with chicken nuggets wrapped with black forest ham and gruyere cheese and served with a side of honey mustard.
The Cuban Link - April 10th
Instead of chicken, they went with pork shoulder nuggets here and then packed in some black forest ham, pickles and rolled the whole thing in a cracker crust and served it with a fancy garlic aioli dipping sauce.
Uncle Vinny - April 17th
Think chicken parm, but you know, as a nugget. These bad boys come with a breadcrumb crust, spicy marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese -- all served atop a bed of pasta.
