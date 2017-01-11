You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC

Unlike the original Twinkies, cakies are made fresh by Janice de Castro, a marketing and communications director-turned-trendsetting pastry chef based in Queens. What started out as a joke -- her daughter gave her a Twinkies baking mold after Hostess declared bankruptcy, as a consolation prize for the loss of the classic childhood snack -- quickly gained traction. "Eventually we tried it out one day," de Castro recalls. "Our first flavor was chocolate matcha. My daughter brought them to school with her, and everyone loved it."

Jae NYC Eats offers a variety of dressed-up flavors: maple bacon rum, jackfruit with Fruity Pebbles, bananas Foster with salted caramel rum (de Castro's personal favorite), rose lemon with macadamia nuts, ube, pandan with coconut, and more. "All of our flavors are a culmination of our experiences and what we see in the world," she says. "We're of Filipino origin, so some of these ingredients are used in Filipino desserts; while others like the rose lemon with macadamia remind us of old Entenmann's pastries."