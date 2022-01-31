James Beard Foundation Is Opening a New Food Hall in Chelsea

Known for supporting the restaurant industry and doling out awards, the James Beard Foundation is getting in on the service game as the anchor tenant of a brand new food hall in Chelsea.

The foundation is teaming up with Jamestown, the food hall operators behind Chelsea Market and Brooklyn’s Industry City, and Google to launch a new space at Pier 57 in Chelsea with more than a dozen vendors, set to open this fall.

As the space’s anchor tenant, the James Beard Foundation will operate a “mission-centered showcase kitchen” with dining and demonstration space, and curate many of the 17 kiosks with fast-casual concepts from up-and-coming chefs. “[The kiosks] will serve as an incubator for local small businesses and food entrepreneurs aligned with the Foundation’s mission of championing a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability,” the release states.

The Pier 57 space spans 16,000 square feet and sits along the city’s west side waterfront just north of the Little Island, which opened in 2021, and blocks from the area’s existing food hall, Chelsea Market.