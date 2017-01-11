Why Every New Yorker Is Flocking To Bushwick’s New Ramen Shop

It was certainly the most customized bowl of ramen I’d ever had -- unsure of what to opt for from the variety of things you could choose levels for (dashi, richness, garlic, noodle texture), I’d opted for “medium” across the board, except for the spicy red sauce, which I got at a level “2 (spicy)”. I also added on the chashu (sliced pork) and pork belly. All in all, that totaled to a hefty $18.90 (tip included), plus $9.90 for the pork belly. For some perspective, in Japan, a bowl at Ichiran will cost you $7.

The broth wasn’t too rich or heavy -- my basic choices ended up being good ones -- and the added spiciness boosted the pork broth flavor. The pork belly was fatty and salty as it should be. But the most standout part of the bowl was the noodles, which were firm enough that they held up their texture in the broth, and plentiful enough that I didn’t need to ask for more to finish up my broth (you can opt for a noodle refill ahead of time when you’re ordering).