Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

There really is a penalty for losing your ticket

All who pass through the doors of Katz’s are issued a ticket -- it’s not a gimmick; it’s a way for the restaurant to keep track of what patrons order. Multiple signs threaten that failure to return your ticket at the end of the meal will result in a $50 fine, but is that really true?

Actually yes, says Dell. “We put you to work. I always need new employees, new dishwashers. That’s how I started, really. Coming out of the womb, I lost my ticket. I’ve been here ever since.”

Dell is joking (maybe?), but you will indeed have to pony up the cash if your ticket fails to materialize by the time you’re ready to leave. But while many lose the ticket, it’s rarely all that difficult to find. And Katz’s will insist that you look.