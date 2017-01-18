Tanoreen's Knafeh Is the Deep-Dish Dessert Pizza of Your Wildest Dreams

Yes, it’s freezing in New York, which means you’re probably not looking to leave the house anyway, let alone make the trek to Bay Ridge in Brooklyn. But some things are worth the potential frostbite -- especially when what awaits you at the end of the R train tunnel is the most beloved dessert from the Middle East, which happens to be the love child of a deep-dish pizza and a mozzarella stick.

Bay Ridge’s Tanoreen is a haven of Middle Eastern comfort food -- homemade baba ghanouge, fattoush, falafel, to name just a few. If you’re craving something specific, whether it’s a twist on a preexisting dish, a substitution, or even a completely different food entirely, you can get that, too; chef and owner Rawia Bishara has been known to personally go out and buy the ingredients to make off-menu items (providing you call several hours in advance). Regardless of how you approach the menu, it’s essential to save room for the grand finale: a slice of Bishara’s famous, homemade knafeh.