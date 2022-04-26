Yakitori Fare Shines at a New 14-Seat Tasting Menu in Chinatown

For drinks, there’s a lengthy selection of Japanese whisky, shochu, and sake to peruse along with specialty cocktails like the ATS (tequila, tare sauce, lime, agave) and Ero (vodka, sparkling wine, mandarin orange, vanilla).

KONO is open Monday–Saturday with two nightly seatings at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Reservations can be made via Resy.