This New Williamsburg Eatery Has All of Your Favorite Korean Food Trends Under One Roof

It’s most likely that Squid Game is on top of your radar when it comes to Korean entertainment, but for current food trends and eating, it’s all about Korean corn dogs. This past summer, a new wave of NYC eateries specializing in Korean corn dogs—in Korea they’re referred to as “hot dogs”—cropped up throughout the city, making this popular Seoul street food covered with toppings like french fries or ramen noodles into one of the most sought-after foods to gain clout on social media.

The newest spot to serve them is Afternoon, an eatery in Williamsburg that debuted just this week. Opened by Group KFF—the restaurant group who also runs the various Dons Bogam and Jongro BBQ restaurants throughout the city, in addition to recently launching Jongro Gopchang, which specializes in tableside grilling of offal—besides corn dogs, Afternoon will also be a one-stop destination for a multitude of fashionable Korean food trends, including mochi donuts, croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid), egg sandwiches, and coffee. When it comes to its name, Group KFF chairman and founder, Kyung Rim Choi, tells us he chose Afternoon because “New Yorkers are so busy and always on the go, but there’s something about the afternoon time that allows us to relax.”

While additional locations on the Upper West Side, Flushing, and Fort Lee, NJ, are expected by the end of the year, and 50 total within the U.S. in the next three years, this Brooklyn location of Afternoon is one of the most anticipated. “Williamsburg suits the Afternoon concept,” he tells us. “There’s a lot of young people here, and the area is a place that see’s different trends early on.” Via touchscreen kiosks, order crispy corn dogs from Jongro Rice Hotdog like the ramen noodle chips hot dog inside a fried ramen shell; sweet potato mozzarella hot dog with mozzarella; and cheddar cheese hot dog. Sauces include sriracha mayo, ketchup, honey mustard, creamy cheddar, and the Extra Spicy Boom Boom sauce.

Additional items include a mashup of Japanese mochi and American donuts from Mochi Mochi Donut in flavors like matcha, black sesame, ube, milk tea, chocolate, and coconut. Crofflles from Croffle Haus include toppings like cheddar, birthday cake frosting, and creamy tiramisu; and for all-day breakfast items, go for egg sandwiches from EggLab that’s set to launch at a later date. For coffee, sip on a cup from Brooklyn Roasting Company. Afternoon is located at 148 N. 7th Street and open daily from 11 am-10 pm.