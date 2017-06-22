Food & Drink

This Three-Course Pizza Is Topped With Cheeseburgers and Fried Oreos, Because Why Not

By Published On 06/22/2017 By Published On 06/22/2017
Krave It Sandwich Shop & Eatery in Bayside, Queens has been getting its fair share of social media attention lately thanks to its ridiculously over-the-top pizza creations. “There’s nothing I haven’t been able to turn into pizza... We’ve mastered it all,” owner Vishee Mandahar proudly boasts. Sure, OK!

That claim proves true in Krave It’s latest concoction: a pie called the Three Course Pizza. In the new tradition of not separating your foods, each slice of pizza is meant to function as three different courses: a regular cheese pizza gets layered first with beer-battered onion rings and French fries covered in Cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce (course No. 1), followed by a cheeseburger slider -- sliced buns included -- with lettuce, tomato, bacon (course No. 2), and finally, fried Oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar around the crust (course No. 3).

Mandahar says his inspiration came from a desire to make a pizza no one’s ever made before, and admits that he’s “trying to get a rise out of everybody.”

Along with the Three Course Pizza, Krave it offers fried chicken and waffle pizza, buffalo mac & cheese pizza, and even a pizza that pays homage to Homer Simpson, which is covered in sliced meatballs, bacon bits, and glazed donuts.

To see how these insane pies come together, check out the video above.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who wonders if the Italians are confused. Follow her on Instagram.   

