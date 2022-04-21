A Miami Hotspot Brings Its Wood-Fired Cooking to NYC

The beverage program includes cocktail favorites from the Miami flagship like the Wynwood Mule with house-smoked pineapple and the Spicy Shiso Sour made with fresh-pressed cucumber juice and Thai chili tincture, in addition to beer, wine, and sake.

After this NYC opening, KYU expects to continue their expansion with plans to open locations across the U.S. and Europe.

KYU is now open Monday–Sunday from 4 pm–11 pm at 324 Lafayette Street in NoHo. Reservations can be made online.