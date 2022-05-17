Los Angeles-Based Hotspot Gjelina to Finally Debut Their First NYC Outpost This Summer

If you’ve ever traversed Abbot Kinney Blvd., during a February escape to Los Angeles, then surely you’ve passed by Gjelina, the perpetually packed Cal-Italian, farm-to-table hotspot of Venice legend known for its wood-fired veggies, pizzas, and Butterscotch Pots de Crême.

Nearly six years after New Yorkers first learned of plans for a NYC location, the Cali-based hotspot Gjelina recently announced via the restaurant’s official IG that the project is finally coming to fruition with a new tentative opening date for the late summer of 2022.

At the time this Big Apple expansion was originally reported, backing the venture were then-owners Fran Camaj, Travis Lett, and Shelley Armistead, in addition to a financial collaboration with Ken Friedman and chef April Bloomfield of the Spotted Pig. However, in light of the many harassment accusations from employees of the Spotted Pig, which caused the restaurant to close in 2020, the partnership between the two parties came to an end and brought the pursuit to a halt. And while it's not entirely clear who is involved in this summer’s opening, according to Eater, it will be without Lett, who reportedly left the company in 2019.

Occupying a space located at 45 Bond Street in the cool NYC neighborhood of NoHo, the second Gjelina restaurant will be the first endeavor on the East Coast for the Gjelina Group.