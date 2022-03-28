Upgrade Your Easter Menu with This Lamb & Duck Cassoulet

Eric Bolyard does not relegate braised meats to just the cold, winter months. “I think you can bring a lot of vibrancy and lightness to braised dishes based on how you garnish them, what produce you're using to elevate it, and what vinegars and acids you can dress it with,” says the head chef of La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels, a sleek, French-inspired wine bar nestled in Lower Manhattan. It’s why Bolyard loves to serve a duck and lamb cassoulet when springtime rolls around.

The classic, hearty French dish hails from Toulouse in the South of France. According to award-winning Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, it was a dish made by peasants using whatever meat they could get their hands on. So, you’ll see cassoulet recipes made with ingredients like Tarbais beans (though Great Northern and cannellini beans work fine, too) and a variety of meats, including pork shoulder, sausages, lamb, duck, and mutton. For Easter, Bolyard makes it with duck sausage and lamb rack to streamline the baking time, and tops it with a mint breadcrumb crust. “I’m just creating a very typical French dish at this moment of the year, and bringing it back to some more familiar flavors of Easter with the breadcrumbs and roasted lamb,” Bolyard says. “I think it eats quite well.”