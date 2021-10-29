The Team Behind the Beloved L’Artusi Debuts an Intimate Wine Bar Sibling

Photo by Teddy Wolff

Located around the corner from its beloved West Village predecessor, L’Artusi, a neighborhood favorite going on 13 years, is the new casual Italian wine bar and restaurant, b’artusi. Led by executive chef Joe Vigorito (Via Carota)—who also helped see L’Artusi through all of the challenges brought on by the pandemic—b’artusi is an intimate gathering place for the community they’ve called home for more than a decade. Designed by Carpenter + Mason, the 40-seat space offers bar and table seating with black and white checkered floors and warm green accents to create a cozy atmosphere.

Interior of b'artusi | Photo by Teddy Wolff

“We wanted to be loyal and respectful to what we created at L’Artusi 13 years ago,” says Kevin Garry, the former general manager of L’artusi who went on to become a co-owner and is now the owner of b’artusi. “To us, our brand is distinctly West Village and offers food and drink with integrity—b’artusi needed to be a natural evolution of what we created down the block.” Collaborating together, Garry and chef Vigorito created the succinct menu of small plates inspired by their first restaurant’s most sought-after entrees.

Ceviche | Photo by Teddy Wolff

With all plates designed to be shareable, tables can order crudos like the black bass ceviche with melon and basil melded with Calabrian chili; or the wagyu tartare with capers and shallots. Or go for the insalate e zuppe pairing of Sicilian chopped salad with veal meatball soup; or roast chicken with kale Italian wedding soup. Additional offerings include lamb meatballs nestled in a spicy tomato sauce with hazelnuts and salsa verde; toasted Pugliese bread to dip in white-wine cockle broth; and a red wine-braised short rib with mozzarella pasta. Dessert options are a warm spiced pear crostata, pb&j tart, classic affogato, and more.

House cocktails | Photo by Teddy Wolff

Helmed by Anncherie Saludo, the beverage program touts an Italian French-focused wine list with a heavy focus on female winemakers and smaller or family-run wineries. House cocktails are also available like the Eleven AM (vermouth, aperitif wine, prosecco) or the Reigning Queens (gin, elderflower liqueur, lime), as well as non-alcoholic options like the jasmine and grapefruit tonic. B’artusi is now open for lunch and dinner from 12 pm-12 am on Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Friday to Saturday at 520 Hudson Street.Walk-ins only.

