You Can Now Get Everyone's Favorite Childhood Ice Cream in Cake Form

For those seeking a hint of childhood nostalgia to buoy them through the rest of this blisteringly hot New York City summer, look no further than Little Cupcake Bakeshop’s riff on an old-school favorite: a layer-cake version of a Good Humor strawberry shortcake ice cream bar.

The Nolita bakery takes inspiration from the classic Good Humor trucks, aiming to evoke the same kind of summertime sentimentality from a slice of cake that one would find in the ice cream bar. The three-layer vanilla bean cake has two strawberry layers -- made with fresh strawberries and strawberry purée -- and gets iced with strawberry buttercream, before it’s finished off with strawberry cookies & cream crumbles. The finished product manages to expertly resemble -- and taste just like -- the original ice cream bar.

“I created this bakery and a lot of my desserts because this is stuff that I never had as a kid growing up,” says owner and baker Salvatore LoBuglio. “I know as an adult now, I’m brought back into my childhood with a lot of the things that I make.”

This desire to conjure that simple childhood joy has made Little Cupcake Bakeshop not only a great place to buy your roommate’s birthday cake, but also an NYC oasis for jaded adults who need to release their inner-kid. In addition to the strawberry shortcake layer cake, there’s a Fruity Pebbles cake, which has cereal baked into it (and sprinkled on top), and even a blue velvet ice cream cake with blueberry ice cream and blue velvet cake crumbs.

Check out the video above to get transported to a simpler time.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who has never turned down anything with sugar.

