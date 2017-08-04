Lobster Rolls, Truffle Fries & More Coming In A New Midtown Food Hall

From the people who brought us the glorious feeding frenzy that is Madison Square Eats now comes a brand new, permanent food hall promising over 20 "artisanal and chef-driven" food concepts just an oyster's throw away from Grand Central Terminal in Midtown.
UrbanSpace announced Tuesday it plans to open the chow-down spot dubbed UrbanSpace Vanderbilt, as soon as this summer at 230 Park Ave (corner of Vanderbilt and 45th St), and has already signed a deal with vendors like Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters, Bar Suzette, and Red Hook Lobster Pound, with plans to announce several more in the coming months. The space will feature a centralized seating area and vendor booths designed specifically for their unique food offerings.
Here's everything we currently know about the food UrbanSpace will be dropping on Midtown this summer:
Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters: The Brooklyn-based coffee masters will be the exclusive coffee provider at UrbanSpace Vanderbilt with two custom espresso stations and small batch offerings.
Amali: They're bringing in a sustainable wine list and freaking rosé POPSICLES.
Red Hook Lobster Pound: Get ready for the debut of their new raw bar, serving up things like East Coast oysters, drat beers, wines, and a selection of their New England delicacies.
Two Tablespoons: Healthy, vegetarian food -- now with permanent digs at UrbanSpace Vanderbilt.
Chef Barbara Sibley of La Palapa: Chow on some traditional Mexican cuisine like La Palapa Tacos here.
Tyler Kord from No. 7 Sub: He's going veggie-forward with veggie burgers and delicious sounding broccoli tacos.
Bar Suzette: Get the famous truffle fries from this UrbanSpace pop-up veteran as well as other bistro fare.
